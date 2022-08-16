Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Beautiful Thursday ahead before rain chances increase by the end of the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today is the pick of the week with sunshine, dry conditions, and lower humidity! All of that changes towards the end of the week and into the weekend. It’s the pick of the week! Today we will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees. The humidity should be low as well, so get out and enjoy this beautiful day!
Storm chances on the increase towards the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch what looks to be an increase in the potential for showers and storms as we head through the close of the work week and into the weekend. Tonight Through Tomorrow Night. Showers and storms were few and far between as we went through...
Spotty showers remain a possibility by late week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to be in a pattern supportive of daily chances for spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and that trend looks to continue as we head into late week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. As with the last few nights, any showers and storms we’ve seen develop...
Harlan County Beer Company brings hope for tourism and economic growth to rise
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Beer Company is expected to help increase tourism in the area. The restaurant is expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Master brewer for the HCBC, Nicolas Cecioni, said he is excited for what it will bring to the community. “There’s...
Appalshop staff working hard to preserve archived items damaged in flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Decades worth of Appalachian history was damaged in the flash flood three weeks ago. Flood water broke through the Appalshop archive in Whitesburg, which held over fifty years of history. Now, a lot of the memorabilia is damaged. “The idea of losing all of that would...
Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement. “We all...
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
Breathitt County family ‘thankful to be alive’ after home swept away by flood water
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family in Breathitt County said they are thankful to be alive after flood waters destroyed their home. The creek next to the Fugate family’s house swept away their double wide when flooding hit, and other members of their family were trapped in a nearby house.
Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.
Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As families across eastern Kentucky continue picking up the pieces after deadly floodwaters left behind extensive damage, many families in Elkhorn City have no idea when their rebuilding process is going to start. Mike Taylor, who is the mayor for Elkhorn City, says it’s not...
Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are still recovering from devastating flooding more than three weeks ago, and help continues to pour in from across the country. “We still have folks that are unable to get out with vehicles. Tiles are washed out. different things,” Frank Peters said.
North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After hearing stories of the devastation throughout the Eastern Kentucky mountains, a family from North Carolina joined forces with their community to bring homes-away-from home for victims. Holly Whitson, her family and friends were in Breathitt County to deliver supplies when they saw how many...
Lexington lawyers visit Letcher County to help flood victims with FEMA applications
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawyers from the Dinsmore & Shohl law firm in Lexington visited Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg Friday to help flood victims with FEMA applications. This assistance has been provided the last few weeks by retired judge Sam Wright, but the six lawyers joined in an effort to help more people through the application process.
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished the 2021 regular season undefeated for the first time since 1997. Stopped by eventual-state-runners-up LCA, Middlesboro is ready to build on the team’s progress. “After that game it made us all want to work harder, get in the weight room, lift,...
Baptist Health Corbin lets up on some COVID restrictions
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past two years, for elective surgeries and procedures at many hospitals, you would need to get a COVID-19 test. One southern Kentucky hospital is changing those restrictions. Officials with Baptist Health Corbin said they are following trends across the state and country with COVID...
Locals in Ary looking to preserve damaged antiques at Homeplace Community Center
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center. “People would come from Perry County, but they would come from Breathitt County and they would come from Knott County. So this three county area served many people,” Ary local Ray Turner said.
