ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Beautiful Thursday ahead before rain chances increase by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today is the pick of the week with sunshine, dry conditions, and lower humidity! All of that changes towards the end of the week and into the weekend. It’s the pick of the week! Today we will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees. The humidity should be low as well, so get out and enjoy this beautiful day!
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Storm chances on the increase towards the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch what looks to be an increase in the potential for showers and storms as we head through the close of the work week and into the weekend. Tonight Through Tomorrow Night. Showers and storms were few and far between as we went through...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Spotty showers remain a possibility by late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to be in a pattern supportive of daily chances for spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and that trend looks to continue as we head into late week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. As with the last few nights, any showers and storms we’ve seen develop...
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazard, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance
wymt.com

Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As families across eastern Kentucky continue picking up the pieces after deadly floodwaters left behind extensive damage, many families in Elkhorn City have no idea when their rebuilding process is going to start. Mike Taylor, who is the mayor for Elkhorn City, says it’s not...
ELKHORN CITY, KY
wymt.com

Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are still recovering from devastating flooding more than three weeks ago, and help continues to pour in from across the country. “We still have folks that are unable to get out with vehicles. Tiles are washed out. different things,” Frank Peters said.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished the 2021 regular season undefeated for the first time since 1997. Stopped by eventual-state-runners-up LCA, Middlesboro is ready to build on the team’s progress. “After that game it made us all want to work harder, get in the weight room, lift,...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health Corbin lets up on some COVID restrictions

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past two years, for elective surgeries and procedures at many hospitals, you would need to get a COVID-19 test. One southern Kentucky hospital is changing those restrictions. Officials with Baptist Health Corbin said they are following trends across the state and country with COVID...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Locals in Ary looking to preserve damaged antiques at Homeplace Community Center

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center. “People would come from Perry County, but they would come from Breathitt County and they would come from Knott County. So this three county area served many people,” Ary local Ray Turner said.
ARY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy