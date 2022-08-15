Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
King County OKs $8.2M to improve parks and restore river corridors
(The Center Square) – The King County Council unanimously passed two grant funds totaling a combined $8.2 million for 37 community-led projects to improve parks, expand recreational facilities and help restore river corridors. Both grants are funded by the voter-approved King County Parks Levy that allocates approximately $110 million...
Seattle City Council approves hiring bonuses to fix police staffing shortage
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department (SPD) will soon issue one-time cash bonuses of $7,500 for new hires and $30,000 for lateral transfers to improve the staffing shortage. Yesterday, the Seattle City Council voted 6-3 in favor of the Comprehensive Police Recruitment and Retention Plan sponsored by...
Missing Kittitas hiker found dead near Lake Lillian
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for...
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
Ten UW Huskies who have improved their stock most in preseason camp
SEATTLE – Preseason practices present opportunities. Opportunities to impress a new coaching staff. Opportunities to showcase a diverse skill set. Opportunities to win position competitions and methodically scale a steep depth chart. But which Huskies have seen their stock skyrocket the most?. Discounting returning starters whose positions appear essentially...
