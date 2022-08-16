ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home

PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. On August 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 300 block of West 7th Street. Police attempted to make contact with 21-year-old Byeer Cherry of New Castle. Cherry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 18 grams of marijuana.
Police Arrest Newark Man for Carrying Loaded Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 12 at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of A and Chapel Streets when they made contact with 26-year-old David King. King was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 33.8 grams of marijuana.
PA State Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Lower Oxford

LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County. The victim, a 28-year-old male from Quarryville, reported that the catalytic converter from his 2013 GMC Savana was stolen from the vehicle while it was parked on Lancaster Pike. The incident occur on August 15, 2022. The stated value of the catalytic converter is $400.
Police Investigating Theft of Two UTVs in Lower Moreland Township

LOWER MORELAND TWP, PA — The Lower Moreland Township Police Department is investigating the theft of two UTVs that occurred overnight between August 14 and August 15. The UTVs were stolen from an enclosed utility storage tent on the property of a residence not far from Byberry Road and Pine Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County. It is believed that the UTVs were pushed to a staged towing vehicle parked on Byberry Road near Hillcroft Road. The pictured UTVs are a 2020 Kawasaki KRF 1000 AL bearing Pennsylvania registration XD166 and VIN: JKARFCA13LB501420; and a 2019 Artic C WC Trail bearing Pennsylvania registration 4L420 and VIN:u-19MP2«1 250286.
Philadelphia man charged with trafficking drugs in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Philadelphia man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking in Luzerne County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 33-year-old Terrell Watson is being charged with conspiring to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity of fentanyl.
Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
Fulton Bank Fraud: Man Charged in Parkesburg

PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jesse George in connection with a fraud case. According to a press release, on August 12, 2022, Mr. George attempted to commit fraud at the Fulton Bank located at 100 West First Avenue in Parkesburg and other financial institutions in the area. Additional charges and defendants are pending.
Tree Vandalism: West Chester Police Department Investigates

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street on August 14, 2022. According to authorities, a resident reported that at 2:10 AM, an unknown person was walking in the block and damaged a newly planted tree. The tree was valued at $2,000.00.
Wanted Man Arrested While Carrying Loaded Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 3:53 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 4th Street when they observed 20-year-old Tahlir Wright. Police were aware that Wright had an outstanding capias for his arrest and took him into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 64 grams of marijuana.
Police Ask for Help Finding Man with Traumatic Brain Injury

QUAKERTOWN, PA — The Quakertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Adam Smith. Smith, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown, Bucks County on August 11, 2022, at 2:41 PM. He was last seen wearing a green button-down shirt or black shirt and green or tan shorts.
Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle. Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured. No further information is available at this time. 
