ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Rouble weakens towards 62 vs dollar, stocks up

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eynv1_0hInAIH300

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The rouble reversed earlier losses and firmed past 61 against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by looming taxes that usually boost demand for the Russian currency, while stock indexes climbed higher.

At 1654 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 60.92 , heading away from its session low of 61.64. It gained 0.4% to 62.12 against the euro .

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year thanks to capital controls and is expected to find more support soon from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their foreign currency revenues.

Rouble volatility has declined recently after wild swings which saw it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and then rally to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS)rose 2.6% to 1,142.1 points and its rouble-based peer MOEX (.IMOEX)finished the day 2% higher at 2,208.3 points.

Market moves were relatively muted despite analysts predicting an increase in selling pressure as Russia started the conversion of global depository receipts (GDRs) into shares from Monday.

GDRs of Russian companies that were traded on foreign exchanges and held in Russian depositories will be converted into shares on the Moscow Exchange in an effort to reduce foreign control over such companies amid Western sanctions. read more

Russian treasury bond prices rose slightly. Yields on benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds, which move inversely with their prices, stood at 9.18%, near Monday's close of 9.17% .

From Monday, Moscow Exchange (MOEX.MM) has allowed non-residents from designated "friendly" countries that have not imposed sanctions against Russia to trade bonds. read more

"The admission of friendly investors to bond trading has not led to any market changes, as well as the beginning of depository receipts' conversion," said Alexei Antonov, head of investment consulting at Alor Brokerage.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Foreign Currency#Treasury Bonds#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Russian#The Moscow Exchange
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US over warships near Taiwan

On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

US holds fire on reports of Turkey’s second S-400 shipment

WASHINGTON and ANKARA, Turkey ― The Biden administration on Tuesday stopped short of threatening additional penalties following reports Turkey plans to receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. Turkey initially purchased the S-400 in 2017, plunging its relationship with the U.S. into crisis. As a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases

Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S., European banks could lose over $5 billion from risky buyout loans

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Major U.S. and European banks are facing tougher times in the riskiest parts of the loan market. The biggest U.S. lenders, including Bank of America (BAC.N) and Citigroup (C.N), wrote down $1 billion in the second quarter on leveraged and bridge loans as rising interest rates made it tougher for banks to offload debt to investors and other lenders.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
MARKETS
Reuters

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
CHINA
FOXBusiness

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy