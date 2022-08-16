Read full article on original website
Related
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl. According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court
A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
947jackfm.com
Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
wearegreenbay.com
Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
wxpr.org
Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report
Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids
MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children. The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming. Still...
Hartland woman charged after threatening to shoot Waukesha Humane Society staff
A Hartland woman charged with terrorist threats after threatening to shoot workers at the Waukesha Humane Society (HAWS) in May has pleaded not guilty.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brooks seeks case dismissed, evidence suppressed after jail search
WAUKESHA — The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is seeking to have the case against him dismissed, alleging a recent search of his jail cell violated his rights. Attorneys for Darrell Brooks argued that a July 1 search of his jail...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
947jackfm.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Drug Raid
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Comments / 0