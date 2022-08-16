Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
411mania.com
WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown
It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW
– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
411mania.com
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
411mania.com
Rob Van Dam on Possibly Working With Riddle in WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he’d be interested in working with Riddle in WWE. However, he isn’t getting his hopes up that it will happen. Rob Van Dam said...
411mania.com
Bret Hart Set To Accompany FTR To Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Bret Hart and FTR are allying once again, with Hart set to accompany the tag team to the ring at a Big Time Wrestling show. BTW has announced that Hart will come to the ring with FTR for their October 22nd show, which is part of the Hart Attack Tour 2022. Hart did the same for FTR back at BTW’s June 10th show for their win over Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Nineteen 08.17.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Nineteen 08.17.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Semi-Final: Kazuchika Okada pinned Tama Tonga in 19:08 (***¾) G1 Climax 32 – Semi-Final: Will Ospreay pinned Tetsuya Naito in 20:23 (****¼) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada On Paternity Leave After NJPW G1 Climax 32
Kazuchika Okada is taking some time off following the NJPW G1 Climax 32 due to the birth of his son. Okada, who defeated Will Ospreay to win the tournament, revealed (per NJPW) that he’s taking time off due to paternity leave. Okaka said:. “The other day my son was...
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Dealing With A Lot Of ‘Backstage Drama’ In Recent Weeks
It was reported yesterday that CM Punk reportedly had expressed issues with AEW and there were some that believed he might no show this week’s AEW Dynamite. Punk ultimately appeared, but took shots at Hangman Page in his show-opening promo, which were “off-script” and not a planned part of the show. Punk reportedly has had legitimate issues with Page dating back to something Page said in the build to their AEW title match.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Said There Were Talks With WWE To Put NWA On WWE Network
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan revealed that he had talks with WWE about putting the NWA on the WWE Network, but nothing ever came of them. The company currently airs shows on FITE and Youtube. He said: “There was a lot of talk of being on the Network...
411mania.com
The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical
The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has found its stars in Matt Cardona and Thunder Rosa. Busted Open Radio announced on Friday that Cardona, Rosa, and Busted Open co-host Dave LeGreca will star in the rock musical, which will take place on September 26 in Jersey City, New Jersey at White Eagle Hall.
411mania.com
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
411mania.com
Impact News: KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns Get Trios Name, Killer Kelly Beats Savannah Evans
– KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns have an official trios name as of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw the three challenged by Violent By Design to a six-man tag team match next week, and they came up with the name of Time Machine:. –...
