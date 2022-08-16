Shari Hicks has just started a new position as executive director, Community Impact at JP Morgan Chase & Co. She has had several positions as VP of Business and Community Development at Amegy Bank, Asst. VP of Corporate Banking at Frost Bank, Senior VP of Marketing and Public Relations at AJ LLEZO, LLC, Special Assistant to the Mayor of Dallas and Senior Advertising Marketing Manager at the Dallas Morning News. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she received a BS degree in Applied Arts and Science and an MBA from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at UT Dallas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO