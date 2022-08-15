Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington city leaders talk to WKYT about downtown violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders are addressing concerns of violence, especially reported shootings, in downtown. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers announced a series of changes Wednesday to enhance safety and patrols near the Fifth-Third Pavilion, including adding lighting around Tandy Park, changing up patrols, changing hours at Tandy Park, and even some businesses doing the same.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are now trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild in eastern Kentucky. FEMA agents are on site in several flood-ravaged communities offering assistance. FEMA said they’ve approved more than 5,200 applications so far. They’ve approved more than $42 million toward housing...
WKYT 27
Lexington leaders, Kentucky Utlities reach agreement on tree removal plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After months of protests and heated council meetings, Lexington leaders have approved a memorandum of understanding with Kentucky Utilities regarding the controversial line clearing plan. The issue included tree trimming, removal and replacement practices. KU says the work is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Rural agencies, orgs adjust to keep up with power, potency of fentanyl
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a silent threat and an often-unknown additive. Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on traffickers, and health departments are warning those they work with to be careful. But the deaths fentanyl is causing continue to climb, now touching all corners of the commonwealth. “She...
foxlexington.com
Lexington receives another $2 million grant to fight illegal drugs, overdoses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has been awarded a second substantial federal grant to continue its battle against opioids and other illegal drugs, as well as overdoses. “The impact of illegal drugs has been devastating since the pandemic, when we experienced a dramatic increase in overdose fatalities that no one could have predicted,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The overdose numbers have increased every year since the pandemic. More than 2,200 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase over 2020.”
WKYT 27
One Lexington initiative still aiming at reducing violent crime amongst teens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city’s One Lexington initiative aims to reduce violent crime amongst teenagers. While homicides are up this year in Lexington, the number of young people killed is down. “He hadn’t even began life yet, like it’s heart breaking,” One Lexington Executive Director Devine Carama said....
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
Lexington police warn of payment scam making rounds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are warning of another scam making rounds. In this scam, callers impersonate Lexington police officers and request payments to drop charges, fines or warrants, according to a Facebook post. A reminder that police won’t ask for your credit card information, money, gift cards,...
WKYT 27
Many districts helping furnish Knott Co. Schools after flooding
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County is one of many school districts forced to push back their start dates because of flood damage. “Hindman Elementary had around two foot of water, Knott Central got 4-8 inches, vocational school had around three feet in the classroom area,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
WTVQ
Lexington Police conducting death investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning after a person was found dead. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. It’s unclear why or how the person died as the department is releasing very...
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
WTVQ
Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
WKYT 27
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
WKYT 27
Baptist Health, nonprofit partnering to get supplies to flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the state are still collecting donations to help with flood relief efforts. Baptist Health Lexington is patterning with the other Baptist Health hospitals to donate supplies to Eastern Kentucky. The donation drive is employee-driven and the folks at Baptist Health know it’s important to...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING
FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
