ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Word from The Hill: On Scott Morrison's bizarre power grab

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYaEQ_0hIn74vS00

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this podcast, politics editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss this week’s revelations that former prime minster Scott Morrison had himself secretly sworn into five different portfolios. They talk about the criticisms some are making of Governor-General David Hurley for his role, and the political fallout which has seen one Liberal frontbencher, Karen Andrews, saying Morrison should leave parliament.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison made himself treasurer days before the 2021 budget

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison installed himself in five portfolios – including treasury – just days before the May 2021 budget. Anthony Albanese gave details of his predecessor’s extraordinary actions at a Tuesday morning news conference. The prime minister said he had sought advice from the solicitor-general on the legality of what had happened, which he would receive on Monday. “I am seeking further advice as to the use of these extraordinary powers by Scott Morrison.” Morrison became health minister on March 14 2020, finance minister on March 30, 2020, home affairs minister and treasurer on May 6 2021, and minister...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison's passion for control trashed conventions and accountability

The only credible explanation for Scott Morrison personally installing himself, as an undisclosed ministerial partner, in several portfolios is the former prime minister’s passion for control. The fact he didn’t tell senior colleagues, let alone the public, of this strange arrangement reflects another of his passions – for secrecy. The revelation of the arrangement has further tarnished Morrison’s already battered reputation after his humiliating election loss. As of late Monday, Morrison had given no public explanation for his highly unorthodox and indefensible behaviour towards his ministers. He texted Sky, which sought comment, that since leaving the prime ministership he...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: The Liberals would be better off with Morrison out of parliament

Liberal frontbencher Karen Andrews wouldn’t be alone among her colleagues in believing Scott Morrison should quit parliament. Andrews, home affairs minister in the former government, on Tuesday declared the Australian people were “betrayed” by Morrison’s installing himself in five portfolios, including hers, in secret arrangements. She was one of the ministers not told he’d moved in. Nor, most remarkably, was treasurer Josh Frydenberg (who a few months later stayed at The Lodge) informed he had a ministerial bedfellow. Likewise finance minister Mathias Cormann. Andrews has another reason for a heightened sensitivity to Morrison’s willingness to flout conventions and propriety. When an...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: The Scott Morrison horror show has a way to run yet

It’s not breaking news that Scott Morrison has trouble with women. His “woman problem” was one factor in his election defeat. But really, his treatment this week of Karen Andrews, his former home affairs minister, was particularly gratuitous. By Tuesday Morrison had contacted Mathias Cormann and Josh Frydenberg (both now out of parliament) to apologise personally for failing to tell them he was wading into their portfolios, unannounced. It took until Thursday morning, after Andrews had said on TV that she hadn’t heard from him and Peter Dutton had publicly told him to contact her, for Morrison to finally get...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
David Hurley
Person
Karen Andrews
Person
Michelle Grattan
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Morrison, Hurley and all those ministries

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. They dissect the revelation Scott Morrison secretly had himself sworn into multiple ministries without the knowledge of his cabinet. Where does the affair leave his relationship with colleagues, after frontbencher Karen Andrews called for his resignation from parliament? And what will happen next? They also talk about the role of Governor-General David Hurley and whether the criticism he’s facing is warranted. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison reverts to type in an unconvincing defence

One of the more bizarre things Scott Morrison said in his hour-long, sometimes combative, Wednesday news conference was that he’d had a “wonderful” conversation with Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday. Morrison contacted Frydenberg after the revelation the former prime minister had himself sworn into the treasury portfolio in May last year and never told the treasurer. On the same day he’d inserted himself in the home affairs ministry, unbeknown to occupant Karen Andrews. When she learned this week of his action, Andrews exploded and called for Morrison to leave parliament. Frydenberg, now in the investment banking world although retaining...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison's veto of a gas-drilling plan off Sydney was strange – but it should not be overturned

Federal parliament has been rocked by extraordinary revelations that Scott Morrison secretly assumed control of numerous ministries, including the resources portfolio, in the last term of government. The then prime minister went further and used his new powers to knock back a gas-drilling proposal off the New South Wales coast. The proposal is known as “Petroleum Exploration Permit 11” or PEP 11. The company behind the application, Asset Energy, had sought to renew its licence and start exploratory drilling. Asset Energy is challenging Morrison’s decision in the Federal Court, and pushing the NSW and federal governments to reconsider the plan. The company this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Explainer: Scott Morrison was sworn in to several portfolios other than prime minister during the pandemic. How can this be done?

It has been reported that, during the pandemic, the then prime minister, Scott Morrison, swore himself in as a minister to several portfolios, including health, finance and resources. Can this be done? Uncertainty about the facts First, there are inconsistent stories about what occurred. There has been reference to Morrison “swearing himself in” as a minister, when only the governor-general can appoint ministers. It has also been said the attorney-general found a way for the governor-general to be cut out of the process by making changes by way of an administrative order. It is claimed the health minister knew about and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheConversationAU

Morrison's multiple portfolios: why the law has nothing to do with it

The go-to defence of pretty much everyone who is entangled in the scandal of Scott Morrison’s self-appointment to five ministerial portfolios other than his own is that no laws were broken. But this alleged legality - which remains unclear - is barely relevant to any judgement that might be offered on the affair. Australia’s system of government would cease to function without its actors being willing to observe conventions that do not have the status of law. It is no defence of one’s behaviour to say that no law was broken as a result of it. Australia has a written constitution,...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Colonial ideas have kept NZ and Australia in a rut of policy failure. We need policy by Indigenous people, for the people

Crisis is a word often used in politics and the media – the COVID crisis, the housing crisis, the cost of living crisis, and so on. The term usually refers to single events at odds with common ideas of what’s acceptable, fair or good. But in New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere, Indigenous policy can be portrayed as a different kind of crisis altogether. Indeed, it can often just seem like one crisis after another, one policy failure after another: poor health, poor education, all kinds of poor statistics. A kind of permanent crisis. Policy success, on the other hand, often...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Barilaro report fails to put NSW government integrity crisis to rest

It took George Orwell just one line to describe a political dystopia: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” In contemporary NSW politics, it seems, it takes two inquiries, multiple press conferences, rolling media coverage, and a ministerial resignation. At 57 pages, the Ernst & Young report into a senior NSW government trade appointment to the Americas takes only five pages to get to the heart of the matter. Then it takes a different direction. “Public servants and the public alike”, states the report’s author, former public servant, Graeme Head, “should be able to have...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australian conservatism succumbs to the same radical tendency as like-minded parties abroad

As bad as it is, Scott Morrison’s surreptitious circumvention of Australia’s parliamentary and Cabinet processes might have got worse. Had the former prime minister been re-elected, it is reasonable to assume he would have continued to mislead his Cabinet, the parliament and the public after amassing multiple reserve powers. He may even have extended his undeclared reach, further weakening a gullible Cabinet that had all but surrendered its judgment to him since the so-called “miracle” election win of 2019. Fronting reporters on Wednesday, Morrison provided no substantial acceptance of wrong-doing, no viable pretext for his secrecy. He also did not provide a...
DONALD TRUMP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
TheConversationAU

What good is a new national cultural policy without history?

Alongside much else that is being revised, reimagined or recast by the Albanese government, Australia is to have a new cultural policy. Consultation has involved town hall meetings and a call for submissions. The arts minister, Tony Burke, has established five review panels to consider feedback. First Nations artists and culture are at the centre of Burke’s invitation. The emphasis on the artist not just as creator but as worker responds to the pandemic’s devastating impact on the already-parlous circumstances in which artists and writers often live and work. The other pillars of this cultural-policy-in-the-making highlight the diversity...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

It’s time to give the ACT and NT stronger voices in parliament

With more independents, women, Indigenous Australians and MPs from a multicultural background than ever before, federal parliament seems ready to deal with issues that have been lying dormant for years. And one of these – highlighted by the heavily contested Senate race in the national capital in May – is the right of the ACT (and the Northern Territory) to enact their own voluntary assisted dying legislation. The anomaly is especially evident to Canberrans. A person living in the NSW town of Queanbeyan who drives ten or 15 kilometres to work in Canberra has more democratic rights than colleagues who live...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

PNG elections show there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation

Despite Australia “stepping up” its relations with the Pacific since the election of the Albanese government, one of the notable things about the recent national election in Papua New Guinea (PNG) was the almost complete lack of coverage of it in Australian media – except for the odd report of violence. 2022 election outcome For the record, voting took place across the country from July 4 to 22. Counting was supposed to be completed and writs returned by July 29, but that was extended to August 4. On August 9, with 99 of the 118 seats declared, the National Parliament met to...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Australia's teacher shortage won't be solved until we treat teaching as a profession, not a trade

Today, state and federal education ministers will meet in Canberra to discuss the teacher shortage. In their first in-person meeting for more than a year, they will also speak to principals, teachers and education experts about the crisis. Not only do we need more people to take up teaching as a career, experienced teachers are leaving the profession, or saying they plan to. A recent survey found almost 60% of teachers in New South Wales plan to quit in the next five years. Ahead of the meeting, numerous solutions have been offered by experts and advocates, including a teaching “apprenticeship”, and fast-tracking...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Three reasons why disinformation is so pervasive and what we can do about it

Donald Trump derided any critical news coverage as “fake news” and his unwillingness to concede the 2020 presidential election eventually led to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. For years, radio host Alex Jones denounced the parents of children slaughtered in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut as “crisis actors”. On August 5, 2022 he was ordered by a jury to pay more than US$49 million in damages to two families for defamation. These are in no way isolated efforts to flood the world’s media with dishonest information or malicious content. Governments, organisations and individuals are...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Behind the split of the Anglican church in Australia over gay marriage

In the opening address of this year’s Global Anglican Futures Conference (GAFCON) Australasia, Bishop Richard Condie announced the creation of the Diocese of the Southern Cross. In Bishop Condie’s words: the Diocese of the Southern Cross is a new structure for Anglicans in Australia who can no longer sit under the authority of their bishop. What lead to this rupture and what does it mean for the future of the Anglican Church in Australia? Anglicans in Australia Anglicans are the second largest Christian denomination in Australia, making up 9.8% of the population. They suffered the greatest decline in numbers of any Christian denomination...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Nukes, allies, weapons and cost: 4 big questions NZ's defence review must address

New Zealand’s commitment this week to send a further 120 defence staff to assist with training the Ukrainian military underlines how quickly the geopolitical landscape is changing. Earlier this month, US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s provocative (some would say reckless) Taiwan trip set off another round of sabre-rattling by China and a breakdown in bilateral discussions with the US. More recently, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman suggested New Zealand could be invited to join AUKUS, the defence alliance focused on the Indo-Pacific region and aimed at countering China’s rising influence. Taken together, these events show why...
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

It's great education ministers agree the teacher shortage is a problem, but their new plan ignores the root causes

Last Friday, Australia’s state and federal education ministers met with emotional teachers, who spoke of working on weekends and Mothers’ Day to cope with unsustainable workloads – and how they were thinking about leaving the profession. This was part of their first meeting hosted by the federal minister Jason Clare. The top agenda item was the teacher shortage. The issue has certainly reached crisis point. Federal education department modelling shows the demand for high school teachers will exceed the supply of new graduate teachers by 4,100 between 2021 to 2025. Meanwhile, a 2022 Monash University survey found only 8.5%...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy