7 cleaning jobs you need to tackle this summer

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
Lifestyle

We may be in the middle of the summer holidays, with heatwaves and outings leaving your energy levels feeling a bit sapped – but it’s the perfect time to get ahead on jobs around the house.

After all, it only takes a turn in the weather to remind us autumn isn’t that far off – and you might want to make a start on some tasks now, especially if we’re going to be hunkering down inside in the months to come.

“Throw open the windows and let the fresh summer air circulate through your home!” says Howard Moss, CEO of Astonish cleaning brand (astonish.co.uk).

“August is the perfect time to give your house a deep clean before wintry weather and shorter days make it tougher to keep up with your cleaning routine.”

Here’s how to give yourself a head start…

1. Declutter your wardrobe

(Alamy/PA)

By now you’ll know which summer clothes you’ve lived in, and those that haven’t seen the light of day. Separate favourite T’s, cottons, linens and shorts from those left languishing on the shelves, to make room for transitional pieces as we head into autumn.

“Consider looking through your wardrobe and removing any clothes you haven’t worn for more than two years,” suggests Moss. “This is a good rule to stick to, because if you haven’t worn it over the past few years, it’s likely you won’t wear it again.”

2. Clean your mattress

Often forgotten about, Moss says mattresses need cleaning as much as the next household item, and should be washed every six months – ideally between summer and autumn.

“More dead skin from sunburn will accumulate on a mattress over the summer, as well as added dirt and residue from moisturisers, sun creams and sweat,” notes Moss.

“It’s important to remove any unwanted dirt and dangerous bacteria that’s gathered over the last six months. After initially using a vacuum to pull away unwanted debris, finish the clean with a scented linen or mattress spray.”

3. Size up your bedding

(Alamy/PA)

Lightweight summer bedding is crucial to a good night’s sleep, but these swelteringly hot temperatures won’t last forever.

Now’s the time to take stock of your bedding, asking yourself: does your winter duvet need cleaning or replacing?

“While we have the nice warm weather, remember to wash all those hard to clean – and hard to dry – items such as blankets, throws and bedding,” suggests Moss.

Choose a laundry cleanser that can clean hygienically at lower temperatures. According to Moss, “Not only is it better for the environment, but it can reduce your energy bills by around 40% a year.”

4. Clean the oven

Moss says ovens should be given a deep clean every six months. “After a summer of BBQs and alfresco dining, ovens are often neglected and stubborn grease will have formed,” he warns.

“It’s important to give a deep clean before using again in the autumn. I suggest using an intense cleaning spray or a multi-use paste to lift stubborn dirt.”

5. Clean your windows

(Alamy/PA)

Whether it’s spots from continually spritzing your window box, pollen on the sills or debris from deadheading flowers in hanging baskets, now’s the time to tackle stains and grime on your windows. An old toothbrush will help lift any dirt from the sills, and a simple solution of warm soapy water should clean windows well – or vinegar and water for stubborn marks. Dry with paper towel or soft cloth.

Don’t clean them in direct sunlight, as you might end up with streaks from the glass being too warm and the solution drying quickly.

6. Bleed the radiators

Jessica Steele of BestHeating (bestheating.com) says summer’s the best time to bleed radiators, as they aren’t needed – especially with the sunny weather we’ve had so far.

She says this gets rid of pockets of air that could be in your radiators, preventing them from moving into your boiler or heat pump.

“It won’t take long to bleed all the radiators in a home, just 20 minutes, and you only need a bleed key, cloth and towel to place underneath – you might need a bowl if there’s lots of excess coming out – in case of spillage,” advises Steele.

“Not bleeding them could cause internal corrosion and damage parts linked to the boiler. Once this has been done, the pressure gauge on the boiler may have dropped, so if that’s the case top it back up.

“It should be between 1 to 1.5 when the heating is turned off, and 1.5 to 2 when in use.”

7. Get the boiler serviced

For peace of mind, Steele says a boiler should be regularly serviced to ensure it’s working safely and efficiently.

“In fact, the majority of boiler warranties require you to have it serviced annually for this to be valid,” she notes. “An engineer will inspect the boiler to make sure everything’s in order, look for potential gas leaks and corrosion, and ensure the gas pressure is at an appropriate level.

“The whole process only takes around 20 minutes, and having this service during summer will make sure a boiler will be in prime condition for the winter months.”

She continues: “It’s important these checks are made as if small issues aren’t corrected quickly, they can become much larger problems further down the line – and general boiler wear and tear can eventually cause gas leaks to occur, which can be incredibly dangerous.

“Don’t forget, a more efficient boiler will also cost less to run.”

