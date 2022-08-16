Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer's office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. August 15, 2022. Editorial: One more form to fill out, but a clue about post-high school futures. We’re No. 1 in education? Not really, but there is one way that Louisiana is meeting the challenge of education and its response to a rapidly changing economy. Since 2018,...
WacoTrib.com
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
WacoTrib.com
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy...
WacoTrib.com
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the drugs were...
WacoTrib.com
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of Virginia Commonwealth University following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him. Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. August 14, 2022. Editorial: State must take action on housing needs. If there’s one lesson to take from the past two legislative cycles, it’s that Connecticut’s suburbs aren’t going to change unless they’re pushed. In 2021, after weeks of debate, the General...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Truck driver acquitted in crash appears in immigration court
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 13, 2022. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was missing in action for 10 days, and her office is being cagey about where she was and why. And it’s not the first time. Ivey ascended to governor’s office in 2017 following the resignation of scandal-ridden Robert Bentley, and...
WacoTrib.com
Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiative on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. August 15, 2022. Editorial: Hemp production an intriguing option for Wisconsin. Our recent story about an area farmer studying the potential for industrial hemp has more implications than what people might realize at a glance. We think this is a potential winner for the state. Hemp, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt. Walter...
WacoTrib.com
2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
WacoTrib.com
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. August 16, 2022. Editorial: The high cost of state’s alcohol abuse. Minnesotans are running up a tab with a serious financial impact on all of us. Minnesota has a drinking problem. A recent study from the state Department of Health (MDH), published in the American Journal of...
WacoTrib.com
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
WacoTrib.com
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
WacoTrib.com
Closer look at Texas drought: Here’s what you need to know
Texans across the state are facing water restrictions as the state experiences its worst drought since 2011. Almost the entire state of Texas is experiencing a severe level of drought, and only a few corners of the state, such as El Paso, are not “abnormally dry” amid this year’s particularly hot summer.
WacoTrib.com
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Comments / 0