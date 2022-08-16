ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams’ ethics obligation: The administration must work harder to avoid entanglements that invite the appearance of conflicts

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Mayor Adams’ hiring of an old friend — who until Sunday remained simultaneously employed by a private business eager to have the administration assist it in high-stakes, big-money conversations with the state — underscores a significant administration blindspot. In the wake of the misstep, Adams must reassure New Yorkers that he takes seriously the need to guard against conflicts, real and perceived.

Adams and Tim Pearson, hired in late May as a senior adviser for public safety and COVID recovery, go way back, to when the two were NYPD cops together more than 30 years ago. We have no reason to doubt the mayor’s assertion that Pearson has valuable expertise to offer.

But Pearson was brought onto the payroll of the Economic Development Corp., a City Hall-controlled nonprofit, while continuing to collect a salary as a vice president overseeing security at Resorts World New York City, the Queens racino owned by a Malaysian gambling corporation. That matters because Resorts World’s owner, Genting, is pushing to get state approval to operate a full-fledged casino on site, a process in which EDC would be intimately involved. (Amid the controversy, Pearson left the racino job over the weekend.)

Even though Pearson isn’t working for the city on casino-related matters and had pledged to recuse himself, it doesn’t take much imagination to imagine potential conflicts. In that context, city officials should immediately disclose Pearson’s EDC salary, which is clearly a matter of public interest. It is likewise disappointing that they failed to provide additional details of interactions with the city Conflicts of Interest Board, beyond saying COIB had been contacted and that Pearson’s appointment was legal.

Mayor de Blasio often made the mistake of conflating the legality of a decision with its ethical wisdom. The two issues are distinct. Pearson never should’ve been hired by Adams while still in the employ of a business entangled with government. Adams must be more careful in hiring close confidants with potential conflicts. Next time, err on the side of clarity, transparency and caution.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

NY-10 candidate Dan Goldman claims he can’t recall if he backed Eric Adams or Kathryn Garcia for NYC mayor

Congressional hopeful Dan Goldman revealed Friday that he voted for Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia in last year’s ranked-choice Democratic mayoral primary — but claimed he could not recall which candidate he put at the top of his ballot. Goldman, who’s a front-runner in the hotly-contested race for the 10th Congressional District, detailed his 2021 vote after being asked about it during an ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Deadline looms for first responders, volunteers who worked at Ground Zero

City and state employees who helped out at Ground Zero have three weeks to let their bosses know they were there — and help themselves with any future 9/11 compensation claims. New York’s deadline for completing a Notice of Participation in World Trade Center rescue, recovery and cleanup operations is Sept. 11, the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks. Filling out the paperwork will create a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Yes In Our Backyard: As rates rise, New York City must find ways to encourage housing construction

If there’s one thing we know how to do in New York City, it’s not produce enough affordable housing to keep up with demand. Even recent gains in apartment construction have not been enough to make up for the massive need, and there are storm clouds on the horizon: The Federal Reserve’s massive rate hikes, while necessary to cool off spiraling inflation, are already combining with the increased ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Free parking monopoly: Placard abuse continues on the streets of NYC

Parked on Amsterdam Ave. in front of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine last Tuesday evening was a black 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC sedan. However, it wasn’t the lux wheels that caught our eye, but the New York license plate: NY ASSEMBLY 92. This was the car of an assemblymember, not Tom Abinanti from the 92nd District in Westchester, but No. 92 by seniority. As the Manhattan Democratic ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

How to eat outdoors: The future of on-the-street dining in NYC

When we saw Mayor Adams swing a sledgehammer at an abandoned dining shed in Midtown Thursday, we wished we’d been holding the tool ourselves. Graffiti-covered, ramshackle structures that are no longer in use are a blight on New York’s neighborhoods that should not stand. Adams is right to invite New Yorkers to report them when they see them so that the authorities can haul them away. (No, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx suspect in knockout of innocent bystander back in custody for parole violation

The Bronx man accused in the near-fatal punching of a total stranger was taken into custody Friday after Gov. Hochul joined in the outcry over his release without bail just one day earlier, authorities said. Bui Van Phu was taken in without incident after a meeting with his parole officer on a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision warrant, authorities said, and immediately jailed ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Suspect released without bail after knockout punch leaves NYC stranger with cracked skull, critical

A Bronx suspect busted for a one-punch knockout that left a stranger fighting for life was released without bail Thursday to the outrage of the still-hospitalized victim’s family. Bui Van Phu appeared in Bronx Criminal Court with his hands cuffed behind his back wearing a gray shirt and black pants. He was freed on a misdemeanor assault charge for last Friday’s savage attack on the helpless ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New Yorkers#Malaysian#Resorts World#Edc
Daily News

VIDEO: Suspect arrested for punching out stranger outside Bronx restaurant, cracking victim’s skull

A suspect was arrested Wednesday for an unprovoked caught-on-video Bronx knockout punch that left an innocent victim fighting for his life after leaving a dinner with relatives, police said. Suspect Bui Van Phu, 55, exited the same restaurant where his victim had just eaten before slipping on a pair of gloves and allegedly fracturing the man’s skull with a single blow last Friday, police said. ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy