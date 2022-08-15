ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials

A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Elder#Crime#Community Services#Americans#Gsi
fox4news.com

Headbutt kills Fort Worth man, son-in-law charged

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Accusations Traded on Backlog of Felony Cases in Dallas County

Dallas County officials traded accusations Tuesday about a backlog of felony cases, a surge in jail inmates and rising cost for taxpayers. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J. J. Koch claim felony court judges are to blame for the backlog. “It is certainly within the power of those judges to...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband

DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
Houston Chronicle

A miracle: Long-lost brother and sister find each other at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — Raymond Turner was at work when he got a notification from 23andMe that his DNA test results were ready. Turner, the producer at Cook Children’s Sparklefly Recording Studio, said he couldn’t wait to see the results and find out which African countries his family was from. But when he got home and opened the app that day in March, the first thing that caught his eye was the name Christina Sadberry and the words “half sister.”
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
KELLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy