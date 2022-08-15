Read full article on original website
Tarrant County DA: Prosecutor asked for death penalty against family's wishes
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from 2017 when Paul Storey's execution was stayed. The Tarrant County district attorney has acknowledged that a prosecutor told jurors that a victim's family wanted the death penalty for defendant Paul Storey when, in fact, they did not, according to a motion filed last month.
One-time Texas fugitive gets life in daughters’ 2008 ‘honor killings’
IRVING, Texas — A Texas father was sentenced last week to serve life in prison for murdering his two teen daughters in 2008 in what prosecutors described as “honor killings.”. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, of Lewisville, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Amina Said,...
Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him. Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced...
Kaufman native, a high-powered Dallas attorney, sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for laundering purported drug money
KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman native, and high-powered Dallas lawyer, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced today. Rayshun Jackson, the 52-year-old former...
Dumb Criminal Alert – Did Texas Man Really Think He Would Get Away With This?
I don't put a lot of faith into thinking that criminals are smart people, in fact, I think most are complete idiots but to thing you could get away with this kind of shenanigan is beyond dumb. Texas man caught flying drugs and other stuff into prison via drone. Dumb...
dmagazine.com
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials
A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
Texas executes man for slaying of real estate agent in a Dallas-area model home
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at...
fox4news.com
Headbutt kills Fort Worth man, son-in-law charged
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County cities could enter first stage of emergency drought plan by late September
The combination of extreme drought conditions and the hottest July ever recorded in Texas could lead the Tarrant Regional Water District to initiate the first stage of its drought contingency plan as soon as late September. Water storage levels in the seven reservoirs that serve Tarrant County residents have fallen...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Accusations Traded on Backlog of Felony Cases in Dallas County
Dallas County officials traded accusations Tuesday about a backlog of felony cases, a surge in jail inmates and rising cost for taxpayers. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J. J. Koch claim felony court judges are to blame for the backlog. “It is certainly within the power of those judges to...
Accused Dallas Love Field shooter out of hospital, booked into jail
37-year old Portia Odufuwa was shot numerous times by Dallas police after she began shooting at Love Field July 25th. She has been recovering at Parkland hospital for the last three and a half weeks.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
fox4news.com
Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband
DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Houston Chronicle
A miracle: Long-lost brother and sister find each other at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — Raymond Turner was at work when he got a notification from 23andMe that his DNA test results were ready. Turner, the producer at Cook Children’s Sparklefly Recording Studio, said he couldn’t wait to see the results and find out which African countries his family was from. But when he got home and opened the app that day in March, the first thing that caught his eye was the name Christina Sadberry and the words “half sister.”
fox4news.com
Group trying to stop Dallas man's execution for McKinney real estate agent's murder in 2006
McKINNEY, Texas - The Dallas man convicted of killing a real estate agent in McKinney 16 years ago is asking that his execution be stopped. Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker inside a model home. He has...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
