Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
With a considerable year-to-date decline of 72% in SHOP stock, most bad news appears to be out. However, SHOP stock has negative signals from hedge funds and insiders. At the same time, high inflation continues to be a drag on the stock. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) stock has slumped...
Why Analog Devices Stock Fell, Despite Strong Earnings
Despite the warning over economic uncertainty, TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus shows that Wall Street professionals remain bullish on Analog Devices stock. Analog Devices (ADI) delivered Fiscal Q3-2022 earnings results that both increased from the year-ago quarter and exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company also issued an upbeat outlook for Q4. Despite its strong earnings, the stock price has fallen, probably because of management’s comments about slowing orders.
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
The GDPNow estimate fell compared to its previous update, while Eurozone inflation accelerates year-over-year. Moreover, Kohl’s, Target, and Lowe’s quarterly results are making investors anxious about the retail sector. Additionally, U.S. Home Sales declined for the sixth straight month, and Initial Jobless Claims came in better than expected.
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SBSW, WEBR, FLNC, A, and SSL stocks demonstrated the most movement in their prices on Wednesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Precious metals mining company Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (NYSE:...
Here’s What TipRanks’ Data Tells Us About Retail Stocks’ Earnings
The week witnessed the earnings of some of the largest American retailers. Today we look at two of TipRanks tools to gauge how the recent earnings week for Retailers has been. A majority of American retailers reported earnings this week. Retailers sent out mixed signals, with some beating Wall Street expectations handsomely while a few failed miserably. Undoubtedly, the stock prices of most of these companies had already priced in a weak earnings season.
Axsome Stock Skyrockets after Major FDA Approval; Should You Buy?
Axsome shares have exploded today after its depression therapy won approval from the FDA. Wall Street is eyeing more gains from the stock. Shares of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) are up substantially in today’s trading session after its depression therapy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite the large gains, most analysts still see the stock as a Buy. Axsome is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
Despite the controversies surrounding its Alzheimer’s drug, corporate insiders are gobbling up SAVA stock. Shares are up 25% on the news. Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) are up 25% today after two corporate insiders disclosed purchasing SAVA stock. Investors may be wondering whether to follow the insiders into the trade. Analysts seem to believe so, as they expect high upside potential.
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Darktrace (GB:DARK) stock soared after it confirmed that it has been approached by the U.S.-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo for a takeover, with talks in their initial stages.
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
FAANG Stocks are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
FAANG stocks have been recovering to varying degrees in recent weeks. In this piece, we’ll have a look at the three that Wall Street expects the most from over the coming year. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look at three FAANG stocks — AAPL, GOOGL,...
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
Cineworld stock plunges on restructuring news as firm blames blockbuster drought
Cineworld (GB:CINE) shares plunged as the cinema chain revealed that it was considering options including diluting shares, in the wake of disappointing post-pandemic ticket sales. The chain blamed a lack of blockbuster films in recent months, and shares fell as low as 7.77p in the wake of the news. The...
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
Electrical retailer AO World (GB:AO) has posted a £37m loss for the year to March 31, blaming driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies – but forecasts profit for the fiscal year 2023. The London-listed group says it expects adjusted core profits of £20-£30 million in the 2023 financial...
Cisco’s Q4 Results Impress Investors, Sending Shares 4.9% Higher
After Cisco reported its Fiscal Q4-2022 earnings results and future outlook, shares rallied close to 5%, as earnings beat analysts’ expectations. Analysts and top retail investors on TipRanks are bullish on CSCO stock, making it worth considering. Tech giant Cisco (CSCO) recently released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings...
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
Agilent delivered fiscal Q3 2022 revenue and EPS that both exceeded company projections and Wall Street expectations. Agilent boosted its 2022 full-year outlook. The top-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks are buying Agilent stock. Agilent Technologies (A) stock jumped 6.6% in extended trading on August 16, after the company reported solid...
