ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine

By Amy Simonson, Jennifer Feldman, Alisha Ebrahimji, Jennifer Henderson, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Korean battery recycler brings $37 million investment to Stephens County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

State rolls out plan to use federal cash for EV charging network

ATLANTA — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details — such as where exactly the chargers...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy