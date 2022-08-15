Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Notre Dame News
It has already been reported that NBC will be brought back into the mix for the Big Ten's media rights deal. On Tuesday, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal revealed what that could mean for two of the most popular teams in college football - Michigan and Notre Dame. Ourand...
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
College football separation from NCAA discussed by College Football Playoff Board of Managers, per report
College football could undergo a major change in the future in regards to its relationship with the NCAA. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Board of Managers discussed the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA in the future. As to what that could entail down the line, there were not many details and the discussion was brief. However, it’s the first time a sport discussed breaking away from the NCAA and operating under a different banner.
College Football Playoff considering extreme move, per report
Members of the College Football Playoff board of managers are talking about what could be a radical move in the sport's history, according to a report from ESPN. The board began discussions on changing the way college football is governed and are considering breaking away from the NCAA entirely. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon identified as major test for Georgia in season opener
The 2022 college football season will begin for the Oregon Ducks against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While this is no doubt a huge test for Dan Lanning in his first game as a head coach, this game is also a big test for the defending champs as well. The folks over at Bleacher Report ranked the earliest tests for each of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season, and Georgia’s first game against the Ducks was among those listed. While the betting lines are going to remain heavily in Georgia’s...
Study reveals college football's biggest fan bases, and everyone's upset
It's always been hard to count just how many fans each big-time college football team has, but one recent study may have given us a hint of which fan bases are the biggest. A new study by strategy consultant TJ Altimore revealed some data on the subject. Among their findings was that around ...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
247Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State is Alabama's biggest threat for No. 1 ranking, Paul Finebaum explains
With its No. 1 national ranking and loss in the national championship last year, all eyes are on Alabama football in the 2022 season. But there should maybe be some more attention to teams that can dethrone the Crimson Tide. One of those, according to Paul Finebaum, is Ohio State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders
With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize. But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among those favored to go all the way, as will perennial ...
AOL Corp
Deshaun Watson suspension increased to 11 games, receives largest player fine in NFL history in settlement
Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy in what amounts to one of the most significant penalties in NFL history, sources have confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The Cleveland Browns quarterback and the NFL have...
Larry Fitzgerald Spoke To Notre Dame: College Fans React
Larry Fitzgerald gave the Notre Dame football players one heck of a speech on Tuesday. The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver spoke about the opportunity that the players have in front of them, plus said how they're playing for a tradition that's the best in the country. "I would give...
Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama
Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football World Reacts To Biggest Fan Base Rankings
A recent study has provided some interesting data about the distribution of college football fans around the country. The findings indicate that 92% of all college football fans support a Power Five program and the top-16 fanbases make up 50% of all fans. The Ohio State football program holds the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt reveals preseason top 10 heading into 2022 CFB season
Joel Klatt is excited and ready for the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, the broadcaster for FOX’s college football coverage entered the fray of people releasing preseason polls. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad led Klatt’s top 10. On essentially every publication, the Tide check in at No. 1...
College football power rankings: ESPN reveals preseason Top 25
ESPN polled its college football analysts for its preseason power rankings ahead of the 2022 season, a top 25 of sorts with Week 0 on the horizon. Notice subtle differences in these rankings compared to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, including several teams falling under the overrated — and underrated — categories.
Yardbarker
CFP board considering removing college football from NCAA governance
The group that controls the College Football Playoff is considering taking a drastic step. College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers met virtually on Monday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Eleven college presidents and chancellors make up the CFP’s Board of Managers. One of the topics of discussion during...
deseret.com
Why history suggests Utah has legit shot at College Football Playoff berth
Wrongly or rightly, it’s a fairly big deal that the University of Utah has been ranked No. 7 in the recently released AP preseason college football rankings. Why? Because it provides them with a head start. A quick look at the last eight national playoffs reveals that only six...
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 0
The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting.
Comments / 0