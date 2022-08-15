ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football separation from NCAA discussed by College Football Playoff Board of Managers, per report

College football could undergo a major change in the future in regards to its relationship with the NCAA. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Board of Managers discussed the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA in the future. As to what that could entail down the line, there were not many details and the discussion was brief. However, it’s the first time a sport discussed breaking away from the NCAA and operating under a different banner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon identified as major test for Georgia in season opener

The 2022 college football season will begin for the Oregon Ducks against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While this is no doubt a huge test for Dan Lanning in his first game as a head coach, this game is also a big test for the defending champs as well. The folks over at Bleacher Report ranked the earliest tests for each of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season, and Georgia’s first game against the Ducks was among those listed. While the betting lines are going to remain heavily in Georgia’s...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Spoke To Notre Dame: College Fans React

Larry Fitzgerald gave the Notre Dame football players one heck of a speech on Tuesday. The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver spoke about the opportunity that the players have in front of them, plus said how they're playing for a tradition that's the best in the country. "I would give...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Biggest Fan Base Rankings

A recent study has provided some interesting data about the distribution of college football fans around the country. The findings indicate that 92% of all college football fans support a Power Five program and the top-16 fanbases make up 50% of all fans. The Ohio State football program holds the...
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt reveals preseason top 10 heading into 2022 CFB season

Joel Klatt is excited and ready for the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, the broadcaster for FOX’s college football coverage entered the fray of people releasing preseason polls. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad led Klatt’s top 10. On essentially every publication, the Tide check in at No. 1...
247Sports

College football power rankings: ESPN reveals preseason Top 25

ESPN polled its college football analysts for its preseason power rankings ahead of the 2022 season, a top 25 of sorts with Week 0 on the horizon. Notice subtle differences in these rankings compared to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, including several teams falling under the overrated — and underrated — categories.
Yardbarker

CFP board considering removing college football from NCAA governance

The group that controls the College Football Playoff is considering taking a drastic step. College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers met virtually on Monday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Eleven college presidents and chancellors make up the CFP’s Board of Managers. One of the topics of discussion during...
