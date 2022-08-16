ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bob Odenkirk On Bidding Adieu To ‘Better Call Saul’, Thanks Fans & Co-Workers In Emotional Video

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IdhG_0hIn2Qpu00

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul wrapped its six-season run on AMC Monday night. After the 63rd and final episode aired, star Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to offer his thanks and an attempt at describing his state of mind in bidding farewell to the eponymous Saul Goodman and the show itself. “It’s a mystery to me how it even happened,” he said, in the emotional and heartfelt video (see it in full below).

Odenkirk, who co-starred in Breaking Bad before diving into the origins of Saul Goodman in the spinoff, said late on Monday night, “Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

He also thanked Gilligan and Gould, saying, “I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons.”

Odenkirk further expressed gratitude for his fellow actors, the crew and the fans. To the latter group, he said, “Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it.”

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould , and produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul first aired in 2015, developing a passionate fanbase and high praise from critics. It has seven Emmy nominations heading into this year’s September 12 ceremony.

Here’s the full video:

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dorian TV Awards: LGBTQ Critics Pick ‘Yellowjackets’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ As Year’s Best Drama & Comedy

Galeca: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics today announced the winners of its 14th Dorian TV Awards, which recognizes both mainstream and LGBTQIA+ programs. Galeca is comprised of 360 film, TV and pop culture critics and journalists in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. See more of this year’s winners in the list below. The group chose Showtime’s drama Yellowjackets for Best TV Drama. Melanie Lynskey, star of that searing, decades-spanning mystery-drama, scored Best TV Performance. ABC’s pointedly funny Abbott Elementary won Best TV Comedy. Another school-set hit, Netflix’s Heartstopper, scored Best LGBTQ TV Show for its tender and exhilarating...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer’, ‘The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo’ & ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ Among Unscripted & Animated Titles Pulled From HBO Max

HBO Max is pulling another swathe of titles, particularly in the unscripted and animated fields. It comes after it emerged that the streamer would pull back on those genres ahead of combining the service with Discovery+ next week and laid off a number of staff in these spaces. It follows the removal of a number of other titles over the past few weeks including Craftopia,Camping, Mrs. Fletcher, Run and Vinyl. Titles to be pulled from the service this week include Ellen’s Next Great Designer, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo and My Mom, Your Dad as well as 12 Dates of Christmas, Close Enough, and Generation Hustle. “As we...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

TV Talk Podcast: Who Will & Who Should Win At The Emmys -‘Succession’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘White Lotus’ Or ???

For our final TV Talk podcast of the Emmy season, naturally Deadline Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond and Deadline Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten thought they would take a shot at calling some key races, not just in terms of what will win, but also in their individual views what should win. And although surprisingly they found they agreed more often than usual, you might be taken aback at some of the answers here as they take on the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories, both for program wins and those for Lead Actor and Actress in each. Find out the answers...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Olivia Newton John
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Returning Series Regular Cast For Season 19; Find Out Who Is Not Coming Back Full-Time

Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 18 finale left the fate of several major characters in limbo, leaving fans to fret over the summer if their favorites are coming back. Deadline already broke the news that star Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her on-screen presence, appearing in eight episodes next season while remaining an executive producer. Also switching from a series regular to recurring status for Season 19 is Scott Speedman. The news is not surprising; the former Animal Kingdom star had signed a one-year series regular contract for Season 18 as a romantic interest for Pompeo’s Meredith. At the end of the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Randy Martin Dies: The “Lone Wolf” Of DIY’s ‘Texas Flip N Move’ Was 65

Randy Martin, known as the “Lone Wolf” from the former DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, died Wednesday at his home of liver cancer. He was 65. His death was announced on his official Facebook page. Martin’s co-stars from Texas Flip N Move, the Snow Sisters, issued a statement: “We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.” Texas Flip N Move started on the DIY Network in 2014. Martin made regular appearances in its first season and was heavily featured as a main cast member through 2017. Martin is survived by his wife, Judy; and his children and grandchildren. More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryFalklands War Drama Series In Works From UK & Argentinian Creative Team, Paul Telegdy, Lone Wolf & Infinity HillChip & Joanna Gaines Release 'Fixer Upper' Casting Tape As DIY Rebrands Into Magnolia NetworkBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo GalleryOlivia Newton-John's Career In Photos & Music Videos
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alex Wagner Draws Solid 2 Million Viewers To Debut Of MSNBC Primetime Show; ‘Hannity’ Tops Timeslot

Alex Wagner’s debut as MSNBC’s Tuesday to Friday successor to Rachel Maddow drew an estimated 2 million viewers. That was a solid number for the network, and its most watched show on Tuesday. It topped CNN Tonight, which had 866,000. Fox News’ Hannity still handily won the timeslot with 3.1 million, a figure that was more than its two cable news rivals combined. Wagner’s debut audience was a 27% dropoff from the 2.75 million for The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday. But that is not as big of an audience decline from MSNBC’s previous Tuesday to Friday occupant, MSNBC Prime, which featured a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Remember ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costar Denise Dowse After Her Death

Denise Dowse, who had a recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley, died at the age of 64 after contracting meningitis. Following her death, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth honored her memory recalling how it was working with her on set. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery It was on their 90210MG podcast where they expressed they were “shocked” that Dowse had died. Garth said, “It’s unbelievable to me and I can’t imagine how devastated her family is, her sister, everyone that knew her. It’s just shocking — these kind of deaths are the hardest, I think.” Spelling added...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sony Pictures Television#Adieu#Film Star#Amc
Deadline

‘Caroline’s Comedy Hour’ Revival Set As Scott Koondel Acquires Rights To 1990s Standup Series

A popular standup TV franchise is making a comeback. Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment has acquired global rights to Caroline’s Comedy Hour, which ran on A&E Network from 1989-96. Koondel, former CBS Chief Content and Licensing Officer, plans to produce new installments, which he will shop alongside 100 library episodes from the show’s original run as a lower-cost comedy programming alternative for cable networks and streamers. Koondel was retained to distribute the package of new and old episodes by Caroline’s owner Caroline Hirsch. The A&E series was hosted by Carol Leifer, Colin Quinn and Rich Jeni and featured acts appearing at Hirsch’s New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘What If…?’ Director Bryan Andrews On Creating The Evil Doctor Strange And How The Next Seasons Will Be “A Little Bit Wilder”

When executive producer Brad Winderbaum had the idea for an animated Marvel anthology series, he knew he needed director Bryan Andrews for the job. Based on the Marvel comic series of the same name, What If…? explores how small changes at pivotal moments in the MCU could change everything. While they began with small moments in the first season, Andrews says the series, which is renewed for two more seasons, is going to get more and more wild. What If…? is nominated for three Emmys, including a Outstanding Animated Program for the fourth episode, “What if… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ron DeSantis & Kari Lake Get Drag Makeovers As ‘The Daily Show’ Brings In ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star To Help

Here’s a crossover for fans of The Daily Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Comedy Central series and the VH1 show, which was just renewed for season 15, are coming together to drag the Republican party over its recent comments on, well, drag. The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan and RuPaul star Kerri Colby, who appeared on season 14, are helping the likes of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Kari Lake, who is running to become Arizona governor, and Michigan Republican Beau LaFave to find their inner drag queens. It comes after DeSantis filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant for letting children into...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Final Trailer “Fire Will Reign” Released By HBO Ahead Of Premiere

We’re getting one last look at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon ahead of its Sunday premiere. Titled “Fire Will Reign” the promo begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen: “The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear.” Viserys continues, “We are better defended… by whomever may dare to challenge us.” The clip concludes with the ominous warning from Viserys: “The threat of war looms.” Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars along with Matt...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CNN Boss Chris Licht Warns Anxious Staffers Over “More Changes” After Axing Of ‘Reliable Sources’ And Exit Of Brian Stelter

CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht told anxious staffers Friday that more changes are coming to CNN, as he addressed the news of Brian Stelter’s exit following the cancellation of his Sunday show Reliable Sources. According to sources who were present, Licht told CNN employees at Friday’s well-attended editorial meeting, “There will be moves you may not agree with or understand.” Some took that to mean they may not like some of the changes. He added, “I want to acknowledge to everyone that this is a time of change. I know that it is unsettling.” Licht also expressed some irritation over some media...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Criminal Nature’ Drama Pilot Not Moving Forward At ABC; ‘The Company You Keep’ Still Looks Good

ABC will not be moving forward with drama pilot Criminal Nature, from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Criminal Nature was one of two remaining “second cycle” ABC pilots that had not heard about their fates, along with fellow drama The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia. I hear the latter continues to look promising for a series pickup. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month. The Company You Keep also had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. In another encouraging sign, The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Streaming Subscribers Resist Idea Of Trading Down From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tiers Despite Cost Savings – Study

EXCLUSIVE: As streaming leaders Netflix and Disney prepare to roll out ad-supported subscription tiers, new research from Fandom indicates a majority of paying customers plan to take a wait-and-see approach before trading down to a cheaper plan. About 57% of the 1,000 entertainment fans in the study agreed with this statement: “I am not interested in subscribing to any subscription services that have ads.” Just 17% agreed with this one: “I am interested in paying less for an ad-supported tier if there is no free tier.” While 54% of respondents said they only pay for ad-free streaming outlets, just 8% went...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 6 By Showtime

Showtime has picked up a sixth season of The Chi, its popular drama series created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Common. The renewal comes while Season 5 is still airing, with new episodes dropping Fridays on streaming and on-demand and Sundays on the linear network, heading to the season finale, which will stream September 2 and premiere on-air two days later. The Chi has been a digital standout from the start, with its series premiere setting a sign-up record for Showtime in December 2017. Five seasons in, the coming-of-age drama set in the South Side of Chicago...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

Anne Heche died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb and careened into a house in West L.A. last week, whereupon it burst into flames. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tributes Pour In For Anne Heche From Colleagues, Friends & Fans After Heche was pronounced brain dead, her family on Thursday made the difficult...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return

EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ruth Wilson & ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Daryl McCormack Lead BBC & Showtime Thriller Series ‘The Woman In The Wall’ Inspired By Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries Scandal

EXCLUSIVE: The Affair star Ruth Wilson and Peaky Blinders and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormack have been set to lead new blue-chip BBC and Showtime series The Woman in the Wall, inspired by Ireland’s controversial Magdalene Laundries. In the 6×60’ gothic thriller, two-time BAFTA nominee Wilson will play Lorna Brady, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Brady has no idea who the dead woman is or if she herself might be responsible for the apparent murder, because she has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking. The episodes began during her teenage...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy