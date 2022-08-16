British YouTube Star Joe Sugg Launches Entertainment Production Company Backed By BBC Studios

British YouTube star Joe Sugg is launching a production company backed by BBC Studios to develop entertainment and factual entertainment formats.

Final Straw Productions will make shows for people of all ages and has already struck a development, production and distribution deal with the BBC’s commercial arm, which has worked with Sugg in the past. As part of the deal, Sugg will be joined by BBC Studios ’ Top Gear and Celebrity Big Painting Challenge exec Sacha Grimsditch, who becomes Development Executive and will help Sugg set up the firm.

Sugg already runs a talent agency, Margravine Talent Agency.

He is a British YouTube sensation, with 7.5M followers and a major presence on Instagram and TikTok. In 2018, he achieved mainstream status by coming second in BBC One entertainment format Strictly Come Dancing , watched by millions of viewers each week. He has also written a graphic novel series and recently moved into acting, starring in BBC One’s The Syndicate from Kay Mellor.

BBC Studios TalentWorks Head Helen O’Donnell called him a “fantastic creator who entertains and delights audiences across a range of platforms.”

Sugg added: “My head has always been so full of ideas, so to be able to have the opportunity to build a great team who can help bring these ideas to life with the backing of BBC Studios and its guidance and expertise is fantastic.”