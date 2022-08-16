Read full article on original website
Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens
Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper. (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk) Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Robinson was released earlier this week by the Raiders. In 97 career games, all in Kansas City, Robinson caught 145 balls for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson brings a veteran pretense to a Ravens receiving corps that sorely lacks one after failing to bring in a vertebrae pass catcher this offseason.
3 positives of Roquan Smith deciding to play final year with Bears
The Chicago Bears will have their All-Pro middle linebacker this season. Roquan Smith decided to end the hold-in and play
Former UK Running Back A.J. Rose Waived by Los Angeles Rams
Following an up and down preseason, former Kentucky running back A.J. Rose is now on the look for a new NFL home. The Los Angeles Rams released the Cleveland, Ohio native after he experienced both highs and lows in the matter of a week in blue and yellow. In the first game of the preseason, ...
Malik Willis racks up 122 total yards in Saturday's preseason win
Malik Willis completed 7-of-17 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown while also rushing five times for 42 yards in the Titans' 13-3 win over the Buccaneers. Willis continues to flash his big-play potential and explosiveness as a dual-threat under center for the Titans this preseason. His 8.4 yards per carry Saturday will leave many fantasy owners clamoring for the rookie signal caller to see more meaningful time on the field for the Titans. However, with Ryan Tannehill assured of starting under center to begin the season for the Titans, Willis's only value will be in keeper or dynasty league formats at this time.
Romeo Doubs scores in Friday's preseason win
Romeo Doubs was targeted five times on Friday against the Saints finishing with three catches for 24 yards in the 20-10 win. He rose up to snatch a 4-yard touchdown catch from Love in the second quarter. Fantasy Impact:. The Doubs "hype train" is rolling down the tracks with another...
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
Baker Mayfield does not play in second preseason game Friday
After playing in one drive of the team's first preseason game, Mayfield sat out the second as the Panthers opted to play all backups on the offensive side. Reports were made earlier this week that the team was going to name Mayfield the Week 1 starter, but that has yet to happen. Although the former Oklahoma Sooner is in line for the starting job, he likely still has to secure it in the coming weeks in training camp and in the final weeks of the preseason. Expect the 27-year-old to see more than one drive in at least one of the Panthers' last preseason matchups.
Dalvin Cook sits out Vikings' second preseason game
Dalvin Cook (along with the other starters) did not play in Minnesota's second preseason game, a 17-7 defeat to San Francisco. Cook is currently being drafted No. 8 overall in standard/PPR/half-PPR formats. For the past two seasons, the 27-year-old back has been second to only Derrick Henry in rushing yards-per-game, averaging 100.2 YPG to Henry's 121.9. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme is not a "run-first" plan; however, last season, when he was in Los Angeles, the Rams' running backs were targeted 63 times in the passing game. Cook has averaged 53.75 targets over the past four years, but fantasy managers can expect this number to go up, perhaps at the expense of rushing attempts. No matter the game script, Cook is an elite option worthy of a first-round pick.
Tyquan Thornton named the biggest surprise of camp
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports named wide receiver Tyquan Thornton the biggest surprise of Patriots training camp because he did not expect the rookie to get involved and thrive as quickly as he did. "Not just a straight-line blur, he’s outstanding at changing speeds and setting up sudden breaks," wrote Curran. "He’s shown physicality and toughness despite being shaped like a Q-tip. He’s got excellent body control. He’s mature. I’m excited to watch him." (NBC Sports)
Trevor Lawrence plays first half in loss Saturday
Trevor Lawrence completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and added another 13 rushing yards on two carries in Jacksonville’s 16-15 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts against the Steelers and got into Pittsburgh territory on each of his four drives, not counting the final drive with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Those four drives culminated in two made field goals, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at Pittsburgh’s 37-yard line. Lawrence was sacked only once in 22 dropbacks and made some nice plays with his feet to escape pressure, including a 12-yard scamper for a 1st down on 3rd & 8. Lawrence has already looked more comfortable in Doug Pederson’s offense this preseason than he did most of his rookie season in Urban Meyers’. Even so, he should still be drafted as a backup or in two-quarterback leagues as there are too many question marks surrounding him heading into this season.
Max Castillo strikes out three in loss Thursday
Max Castillo pitched five inning, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three in Kansas City’s 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Castillo made Thursday’s start in place of the recently demoted Brad Keller and pitched well enough to win. However, he fell victim to the Royals’ stagnant offense who couldn’t muster their lone run until after the aforementioned Keller had imploded for five runs in 2/3 innings and put the game out of reach. Castillo’s 6’2”, 280-pound frame establishes a big presence on the mound and if he remains in the rotation, his next start would likely come Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Patrick Mahomes II sharp in preseason game Saturday
Patrick Mahomes II played well during his limited time Saturday against the Commanders, going completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs opted to play most of their starters for over a quarter on Saturday, and Mahomes did well with what he was given. Both of his touchdowns went to TE Jody Fortson, and he looked confident and healthy throughout. Everyone knows that the veteran quarterback will be a premier asset at the position in 2022, but good games like this help reassure any fantasy managers that have lingering doubts about him for this season.
Boston Scott (concussion) returns to practice on Thursday
Eagles running back Boston Scott (concussion) was in pads and practicing on Thursday after missing all of last week, according to Ed Kracz of Eagles Today. (Ed Kracz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Scott rounds out a strong Philadelphia backfield that also includes Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The 27-year-old saw...
Chris Herndon signs with New Orleans
Now on his third team in three years, Herdon enters a loaded tight end room that includes post-hype sleeper Adam Trautman, former QB Taysom Hill and veteran Nick Vannett. Last season, he saw just seven targets as a backup TE in Minnesota. Herndon's path to playing time won't come easy, and it's more likely than not he finds himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble to start the season.
Jaylen Waddle sits out preseason game versus Raiders Saturday
Waddle was one of 12 inactive Dolphins in Saturday's preseason game. The Alabama product is looking to improve on his WR16 finish in 2021 where he recorded 104 receptions. With Tyreek Hill in town, Waddle's targets will more than likely decrease. However, the improved offensive line and the arrival of offensive genius Mike McDaniel gives hope for more scoring opportunities for the entire offense. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, Waddle is being drafted as the WR14.
Nsimba Webster leads Bears in targets on Thursday
Webster has spent three seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Bears. He has never been targeted in the passing game, but he does have 18 kick returns and 36 punt returns. The 26-year-old also has five fumbles in his career, but only one was scooped up by the opposing team. He will continue to compete for a roster spot as the preseason progresses.
Antonio Gibson receives backup treatment in preseason loss
Gibson's stock has fallen all offseason and today confirmed what any fantasy managers who own stock in Gibson already had feared. Gibson, who had never played a special teams snap in his career, received the opening kickoff and then ceded the opening handoffs to Brian Robinson Jr. He finished with only two carries, and perhaps the only redeeming factor of his performance was the usage he received as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes and took snaps lined up at receiver as well. Even if he does lose the starting RB job to Robinson, he still has a good chance to be an impactful part of the Commanders' offense. Be wary of drafting Gibson early in drafts, but if he falls down the board enough he could be worth a selection knowing there is PPR upside.
Kadarius Toney (leg) participates in individual drills Thursday
Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney participated in individual drills without pads on Thursday and looked "pretty spry." (Tom Rock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Giants are being cautious with Toney and don't expect him to practice in full this week. He totaled 420...
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ in practice while filling in for Wilson
Wilson went down with a knee during the team's first preseason game, and while it's not considered serious, he is still expected to miss most of, if not all of the preseason. Flacco has been taking his place at practice, and has reportedly been doing very well and impressing the coaching staff. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Wilson's injury status to see who will be starting Week 1.
Sam Darnold remains out of Friday's preseason game
Darnold not playing in Friday's game may mean that the team has yet to make a decision on their starting quarterback, as Carolina rolled out all backups for their second preseason action. Per reports, Darnold seems to be a bit behind Baker Mayfield, but anything can change with a positional battle in the final weeks of training camp and the preseason. Expect the former lottery pick to see some extended playing time in the team's last preseason games before they make a decision on who will start under center for Week 1.
