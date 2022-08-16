Read full article on original website
Kendrick Bourne reportedly drawing trade interest amid quiet training camp and preseason
Bourne didn't play in Friday's game. Following an offseason full of hype, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has had an underwhelming start to his second season in New England. In training camp, the wideout’s mostly recorded no more than a reception per practice in team drills. In the first joint practice with the Panthers, Bourne was sent to the sideline prior to a snap due to an equipment issue – causing Bill Belichick to chew him out – before appearing to throw a punch that escalated a fight. After getting tossed out of Tuesday’s practice for the punch, Bourne was relegated to mostly taking second-team snaps during team drills.
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
Matt Corral thows for 58 yards before leaving preseason game Friday
Matt Corral went 9-for-15 for 58 yards while adding six rushing yards on three attempts in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots. Corral went down with a foot injury that required X-rays after being stepped on, forcing him to leave the game early. The rookie didn't do anything special in his time on the field, but he was seen with a walking boot following the injury. This is something to monitor, as although the 23-year-old likely will not start this season for Carolina, he does have some dynasty upside as a bench stash.
Romeo Doubs scores in Friday's preseason win
Romeo Doubs was targeted five times on Friday against the Saints finishing with three catches for 24 yards in the 20-10 win. He rose up to snatch a 4-yard touchdown catch from Love in the second quarter. Fantasy Impact:. The Doubs "hype train" is rolling down the tracks with another...
Baker Mayfield does not play in second preseason game Friday
After playing in one drive of the team's first preseason game, Mayfield sat out the second as the Panthers opted to play all backups on the offensive side. Reports were made earlier this week that the team was going to name Mayfield the Week 1 starter, but that has yet to happen. Although the former Oklahoma Sooner is in line for the starting job, he likely still has to secure it in the coming weeks in training camp and in the final weeks of the preseason. Expect the 27-year-old to see more than one drive in at least one of the Panthers' last preseason matchups.
Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens
Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper. (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk) Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Robinson was released earlier this week by the Raiders. In 97 career games, all in Kansas City, Robinson caught 145 balls for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson brings a veteran pretense to a Ravens receiving corps that sorely lacks one after failing to bring in a vertebrae pass catcher this offseason.
Mike Gesicki catches three passes in preseason game Saturday
It's going to be impossible for Gesicki to see TE1 type volume this year with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle demanding the majority of targets. The 26-year-old will likely have some fantasy-relevant games this season but lacks touchdown upside. The Penn State product has only scored 13 career touchdowns in 64 games played. Fantasy tight ends rely on a combination of touchdowns and targets and Gesicki is unlikely to be a difference-maker in either.
Antonio Gibson receives backup treatment in preseason loss
Gibson's stock has fallen all offseason and today confirmed what any fantasy managers who own stock in Gibson already had feared. Gibson, who had never played a special teams snap in his career, received the opening kickoff and then ceded the opening handoffs to Brian Robinson Jr. He finished with only two carries, and perhaps the only redeeming factor of his performance was the usage he received as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes and took snaps lined up at receiver as well. Even if he does lose the starting RB job to Robinson, he still has a good chance to be an impactful part of the Commanders' offense. Be wary of drafting Gibson early in drafts, but if he falls down the board enough he could be worth a selection knowing there is PPR upside.
Trevor Lawrence plays first half in loss Saturday
Trevor Lawrence completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and added another 13 rushing yards on two carries in Jacksonville’s 16-15 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts against the Steelers and got into Pittsburgh territory on each of his four drives, not counting the final drive with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Those four drives culminated in two made field goals, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at Pittsburgh’s 37-yard line. Lawrence was sacked only once in 22 dropbacks and made some nice plays with his feet to escape pressure, including a 12-yard scamper for a 1st down on 3rd & 8. Lawrence has already looked more comfortable in Doug Pederson’s offense this preseason than he did most of his rookie season in Urban Meyers’. Even so, he should still be drafted as a backup or in two-quarterback leagues as there are too many question marks surrounding him heading into this season.
Jaylen Waddle sits out preseason game versus Raiders Saturday
Waddle was one of 12 inactive Dolphins in Saturday's preseason game. The Alabama product is looking to improve on his WR16 finish in 2021 where he recorded 104 receptions. With Tyreek Hill in town, Waddle's targets will more than likely decrease. However, the improved offensive line and the arrival of offensive genius Mike McDaniel gives hope for more scoring opportunities for the entire offense. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, Waddle is being drafted as the WR14.
Christopher Hinton waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived DL Christopher Hinton. (New York Giants) Hinton joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie back in May and will now be in search of a new home. The former Michigan Wolverine played 32% of the Giants' defensive snaps in their preseason opener and recorded one tackle. Hinton could be a practice squad candidate for New York if he doesn't sign with another team before the start of the 2022 season.
Tua Tagovailoa starts in first preseason action Saturday
Tagovailoa tossed a couple pretty completions as he prepares for a potential breakout campaign in 2022. The Alabama product has two elite wide receivers, an improved offensive line, an upgraded running back room, and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel heading into the season. The time is now for Tagovailoa to breakout and you can draft him at a major discount. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, the 24-year-old is being drafted as the QB16.
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ in practice while filling in for Wilson
Wilson went down with a knee during the team's first preseason game, and while it's not considered serious, he is still expected to miss most of, if not all of the preseason. Flacco has been taking his place at practice, and has reportedly been doing very well and impressing the coaching staff. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Wilson's injury status to see who will be starting Week 1.
Zach Moss rushes for two touchdowns Saturday
Zach Moss carried the ball four times for 19 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Bills' 42-15 win over the Broncos. Moss made the most of his opportunity against Denver's second unit Saturday, finding the end zone twice. The running back continues to be an afterthought in most fantasy drafts, especially with rookie James Cook and Devin Singletary also running with plenty of success this season. This backfield situation needs more clarity to confidently select any of the three at this point.
Michael Pittman Jr. dominates joint practices with Lions
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been fantastic during joint practices with the Lions, serving as Matt Ryan's favorite target while producing a pair of explosive plays over the middle on Thursday. Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that Pittman has minimized drops and remains the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in the Colts' offense. (IndyStar)
Roquan Smith to play out contract this season
Smith had previously requested a trade from the Bears, but after no traction on a possible deal, he had decided that he will just play out his contract for this year. He is set to become a free agent after this season, and if the Bears can't mend this relationship and get him a new deal soon, he will likely hit the open market and get a sizeable deal with a new team next year.
Boston Scott (concussion) returns to practice on Thursday
Eagles running back Boston Scott (concussion) was in pads and practicing on Thursday after missing all of last week, according to Ed Kracz of Eagles Today. (Ed Kracz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Scott rounds out a strong Philadelphia backfield that also includes Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The 27-year-old saw...
10 Sleepers for Your Fantasy Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Whether you’re looking for high-upside rookies with early-season starting roles or veterans on new teams looking to make a leap in 2022, this list of 10 sleepers poised to outperform their average draft position (ADP) will help you crush your fantasy draft. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure...
Nsimba Webster leads Bears in targets on Thursday
Webster has spent three seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Bears. He has never been targeted in the passing game, but he does have 18 kick returns and 36 punt returns. The 26-year-old also has five fumbles in his career, but only one was scooped up by the opposing team. He will continue to compete for a roster spot as the preseason progresses.
Geno Smith struggles in Week 2 of preseason Thursday
With Drew Lock (COVID-19) sidelined, Smith once again played the entire first half for Seattle. After struggling last week but at least leading a touchdown drive in his final possession, Smith struggled even more at home on Thursday. He had a couple of big game completions, but overall struggled to move the ball consistently. We will see if Lock is able to play next week but despite not playing, he might have taken a step forward in the Seahawks QB battle given how much Smith struggled.
