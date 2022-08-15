Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
6 Soccer Games Set for National Television
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Six Purdue soccer games are scheduled to air on national television during the 2022 regular season, the Big Ten Conference has announced. Five of the six games will air live on the Big Ten Network, while one will be broadcast on ESPNU. Four contests will be televised from Folk Field, and three will see the Boilermakers face a fellow 2021 NCAA Tournament team.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
indianapolismonthly.com
11 Stranger Things About Purdue Than Millie Bobby Brown’s Enrollment
IN A SHOCKING example of life imitating art, 18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the telekinetic, Eggo-scarfing, nosebleed-prone Eleven in the Indiana-set Netflix hit Stranger Things, recently revealed in an interview with Allure she is now an online student at Purdue University, studying human services. But even though she’s only attending virtually, some of the darker, weirder, or just downright peculiar corners of the university’s West Lafayette campus would make the sci-fi/horror veteran feel right at home. Here are 11 (see what we did there?) Boilermaker oddities.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Inside Indiana Business
Graham Rahal reaches agreement to move HQ to Zionsville
INDYCAR driver Graham Rahal will spend up to $20 million to move his automotive headquarters from Brownsburg to Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park, town officials announced Wednesday morning. Rahal, president of Graham Rahal Brands, entered into an agreement with the Zionsville Economic Development Commission to purchase two lots at Creekside...
Gov. Holcomb defends new abortion law following criticism from major employers
CARMEL, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is standing by his decision to sign Indiana’s near-total abortion ban into law, despite concerns raised by some of the state’s biggest employers. “The bottom line is that it’s progress towards valuing the sanctity of life and expressing it through law,” Holcomb told reporters at an event in Carmel […]
WLFI.com
Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon. Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission. "Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just...
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
irei.com
EXCLUSIVE — Blue Vista acquires residential property located near Purdue University
Blue Vista Capital Management has acquired Wabash Landing Apartments, a 206-unit residential property located near Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Wabash Landing Apartments is strategically located along the Wabash River proximate to Purdue University, within walking distance to restaurants, retail businesses, services and local transportation in the downtown West Lafayette area. The property serves a diverse population of students and faculty at Purdue University, as well as local professionals.
WLFI.com
Lafayette water sample tests positive for E. coli
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A letter to water customers warns a recent sample tested positive for E. coli. But one official says there's no cause for concern. City wells pump drinking water from a deep underground aquifer. One untreated sample from a recently rehabilitated well came back positive for E. coli, says Lafayette Waterworks Superintendent Steve Moore.
WLFI.com
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Your News Local
S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Carmel begins roadway construction in Home Place neighborhood
Carmel has several major construction projects around 106th Street and College Avenue in the Home Place neighborhood.
Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
WLFI.com
St. Boniface Germanfest not 'mini' anymore
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A popular Lafayette festival isn't "mini" anymore. St. Boniface Catholic Church hosted a mini-Germanfest last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, organizers say that the event is back this September and better than ever. The event closes North, Ferry and Eighth streets near St. Boniface...
Plant manager identified as victim in Tipton workplace death
The victim of a workplace death has been identified as a plant manager.
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
indianapolismonthly.com
Best Restaurants 2022: Newcomers
Hotel Indy’s street-level restaurant and bar has the exact brand of swagger and confidence that a new venture requires when it makes a dramatic debut in the middle of a city in the middle of a pandemic. We needed a breath of fresh air, and The Hulman obliged with its luxe dining room offering up windows onto Washington and Delaware streets, looking like a sleek relic from the good old days. The ambitious menu has provided hits such as delicate autumn squash mezzaluna; Alaskan king crab bisque with creme fraiche, fermented gochujang hot sauce, and squid ink; and a fantastic bowl of short rib meat over housemade spaccatelli topped with crispy Brussels sprouts and a glob of ricotta. If you’re not ready to go home after they clear away the Key lime tart and Earl Gray creme brulee dishes, just ride the hotel elevator up to the rooftop Cannon Ball Lounge for a nightcap and—for those who haven’t been out of the house in a while—a refresher on Indy’s downtown skyline. 141 E. Washington St., 317-735-2586, thehulmanindy.com.
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
WLFI.com
Man injured after being hit by train
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is injured after being struck by a train earlier Wednesday evening. At approximately 5:45 p.m., Lafayette fire and police were called near the intersection of North 9th Street and Canal Road. According to police, the man was standing on CSX tracks where he...
