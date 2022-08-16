Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens
Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper. (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk) Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Robinson was released earlier this week by the Raiders. In 97 career games, all in Kansas City, Robinson caught 145 balls for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson brings a veteran pretense to a Ravens receiving corps that sorely lacks one after failing to bring in a vertebrae pass catcher this offseason.
Kendrick Bourne reportedly drawing trade interest amid quiet training camp and preseason
Bourne didn't play in Friday's game. Following an offseason full of hype, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has had an underwhelming start to his second season in New England. In training camp, the wideout’s mostly recorded no more than a reception per practice in team drills. In the first joint practice with the Panthers, Bourne was sent to the sideline prior to a snap due to an equipment issue – causing Bill Belichick to chew him out – before appearing to throw a punch that escalated a fight. After getting tossed out of Tuesday’s practice for the punch, Bourne was relegated to mostly taking second-team snaps during team drills.
Malik Willis racks up 122 total yards in Saturday's preseason win
Malik Willis completed 7-of-17 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown while also rushing five times for 42 yards in the Titans' 13-3 win over the Buccaneers. Willis continues to flash his big-play potential and explosiveness as a dual-threat under center for the Titans this preseason. His 8.4 yards per carry Saturday will leave many fantasy owners clamoring for the rookie signal caller to see more meaningful time on the field for the Titans. However, with Ryan Tannehill assured of starting under center to begin the season for the Titans, Willis's only value will be in keeper or dynasty league formats at this time.
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
Romeo Doubs scores in Friday's preseason win
Romeo Doubs was targeted five times on Friday against the Saints finishing with three catches for 24 yards in the 20-10 win. He rose up to snatch a 4-yard touchdown catch from Love in the second quarter. Fantasy Impact:. The Doubs "hype train" is rolling down the tracks with another...
Dalvin Cook sits out Vikings' second preseason game
Dalvin Cook (along with the other starters) did not play in Minnesota's second preseason game, a 17-7 defeat to San Francisco. Cook is currently being drafted No. 8 overall in standard/PPR/half-PPR formats. For the past two seasons, the 27-year-old back has been second to only Derrick Henry in rushing yards-per-game, averaging 100.2 YPG to Henry's 121.9. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme is not a "run-first" plan; however, last season, when he was in Los Angeles, the Rams' running backs were targeted 63 times in the passing game. Cook has averaged 53.75 targets over the past four years, but fantasy managers can expect this number to go up, perhaps at the expense of rushing attempts. No matter the game script, Cook is an elite option worthy of a first-round pick.
Matt Corral thows for 58 yards before leaving preseason game Friday
Matt Corral went 9-for-15 for 58 yards while adding six rushing yards on three attempts in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots. Corral went down with a foot injury that required X-rays after being stepped on, forcing him to leave the game early. The rookie didn't do anything special in his time on the field, but he was seen with a walking boot following the injury. This is something to monitor, as although the 23-year-old likely will not start this season for Carolina, he does have some dynasty upside as a bench stash.
Christopher Hinton waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived DL Christopher Hinton. (New York Giants) Hinton joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie back in May and will now be in search of a new home. The former Michigan Wolverine played 32% of the Giants' defensive snaps in their preseason opener and recorded one tackle. Hinton could be a practice squad candidate for New York if he doesn't sign with another team before the start of the 2022 season.
Tyquan Thornton named the biggest surprise of camp
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports named wide receiver Tyquan Thornton the biggest surprise of Patriots training camp because he did not expect the rookie to get involved and thrive as quickly as he did. "Not just a straight-line blur, he’s outstanding at changing speeds and setting up sudden breaks," wrote Curran. "He’s shown physicality and toughness despite being shaped like a Q-tip. He’s got excellent body control. He’s mature. I’m excited to watch him." (NBC Sports)
Trevor Lawrence plays first half in loss Saturday
Trevor Lawrence completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and added another 13 rushing yards on two carries in Jacksonville’s 16-15 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts against the Steelers and got into Pittsburgh territory on each of his four drives, not counting the final drive with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Those four drives culminated in two made field goals, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at Pittsburgh’s 37-yard line. Lawrence was sacked only once in 22 dropbacks and made some nice plays with his feet to escape pressure, including a 12-yard scamper for a 1st down on 3rd & 8. Lawrence has already looked more comfortable in Doug Pederson’s offense this preseason than he did most of his rookie season in Urban Meyers’. Even so, he should still be drafted as a backup or in two-quarterback leagues as there are too many question marks surrounding him heading into this season.
Boston Scott (concussion) returns to practice on Thursday
Eagles running back Boston Scott (concussion) was in pads and practicing on Thursday after missing all of last week, according to Ed Kracz of Eagles Today. (Ed Kracz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Scott rounds out a strong Philadelphia backfield that also includes Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The 27-year-old saw...
Zach Moss rushes for two touchdowns Saturday
Zach Moss carried the ball four times for 19 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Bills' 42-15 win over the Broncos. Moss made the most of his opportunity against Denver's second unit Saturday, finding the end zone twice. The running back continues to be an afterthought in most fantasy drafts, especially with rookie James Cook and Devin Singletary also running with plenty of success this season. This backfield situation needs more clarity to confidently select any of the three at this point.
Kadarius Toney (leg) participates in individual drills Thursday
Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney participated in individual drills without pads on Thursday and looked "pretty spry." (Tom Rock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Giants are being cautious with Toney and don't expect him to practice in full this week. He totaled 420...
Tua Tagovailoa starts in first preseason action Saturday
Tagovailoa tossed a couple pretty completions as he prepares for a potential breakout campaign in 2022. The Alabama product has two elite wide receivers, an improved offensive line, an upgraded running back room, and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel heading into the season. The time is now for Tagovailoa to breakout and you can draft him at a major discount. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, the 24-year-old is being drafted as the QB16.
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ in practice while filling in for Wilson
Wilson went down with a knee during the team's first preseason game, and while it's not considered serious, he is still expected to miss most of, if not all of the preseason. Flacco has been taking his place at practice, and has reportedly been doing very well and impressing the coaching staff. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Wilson's injury status to see who will be starting Week 1.
Nsimba Webster leads Bears in targets on Thursday
Webster has spent three seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Bears. He has never been targeted in the passing game, but he does have 18 kick returns and 36 punt returns. The 26-year-old also has five fumbles in his career, but only one was scooped up by the opposing team. He will continue to compete for a roster spot as the preseason progresses.
Geno Smith struggles in Week 2 of preseason Thursday
With Drew Lock (COVID-19) sidelined, Smith once again played the entire first half for Seattle. After struggling last week but at least leading a touchdown drive in his final possession, Smith struggled even more at home on Thursday. He had a couple of big game completions, but overall struggled to move the ball consistently. We will see if Lock is able to play next week but despite not playing, he might have taken a step forward in the Seahawks QB battle given how much Smith struggled.
Antonio Gibson receives backup treatment in preseason loss
Gibson's stock has fallen all offseason and today confirmed what any fantasy managers who own stock in Gibson already had feared. Gibson, who had never played a special teams snap in his career, received the opening kickoff and then ceded the opening handoffs to Brian Robinson Jr. He finished with only two carries, and perhaps the only redeeming factor of his performance was the usage he received as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes and took snaps lined up at receiver as well. Even if he does lose the starting RB job to Robinson, he still has a good chance to be an impactful part of the Commanders' offense. Be wary of drafting Gibson early in drafts, but if he falls down the board enough he could be worth a selection knowing there is PPR upside.
Matt Corral (foot) X-rayed after being stepped on
Panthers HC Matt Rhule said backup QB Matt Corral got his foot stepped on, and was taken in to get X-rays. (Darin Gantt on Twitter) Regardless of the foot injury here, Corral doesn't offer much fantasy upside in 2022 behind the likes of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. However, he does remain an interesting dynasty stash.
Sam Darnold remains out of Friday's preseason game
Darnold not playing in Friday's game may mean that the team has yet to make a decision on their starting quarterback, as Carolina rolled out all backups for their second preseason action. Per reports, Darnold seems to be a bit behind Baker Mayfield, but anything can change with a positional battle in the final weeks of training camp and the preseason. Expect the former lottery pick to see some extended playing time in the team's last preseason games before they make a decision on who will start under center for Week 1.
