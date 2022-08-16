Trevor Lawrence completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and added another 13 rushing yards on two carries in Jacksonville’s 16-15 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts against the Steelers and got into Pittsburgh territory on each of his four drives, not counting the final drive with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Those four drives culminated in two made field goals, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at Pittsburgh’s 37-yard line. Lawrence was sacked only once in 22 dropbacks and made some nice plays with his feet to escape pressure, including a 12-yard scamper for a 1st down on 3rd & 8. Lawrence has already looked more comfortable in Doug Pederson’s offense this preseason than he did most of his rookie season in Urban Meyers’. Even so, he should still be drafted as a backup or in two-quarterback leagues as there are too many question marks surrounding him heading into this season.

