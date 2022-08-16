Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
San Diego Padres to sign veteran right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler, sources says
The San Diego Padres are signing righty reliever Brandon Kintzler to a minor league deal, according to sources familiar with the situation. Kintzler, 38, hasn't pitched this season after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies last August but could be major league ready by September. A veteran of 12 seasons,...
Dodgers News: LA Officially Releases Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers have officially released catcher Tony Wolters.
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes a grand slam vs. Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals grabbed a comfortable 10-0 lead against the Colorado Rockies, thanks to Albert Pujols' grand slam in the third inning. It was his 11th homer of the season.
FOX Sports
White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
FOX Sports
Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto held out of Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $3,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances
Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
MLB・
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
FOX Sports
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 303 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .243 batting average with a .636 OPS, 3 home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Is Angels' Shohei Ohtani having a better year than his AL MVP season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into how Shohei Ohtani is better than his 2021 unanimous AL MVP season! Ohatni has become a Cy Young caliber pitcher while continuing to put up numbers offensively, in his last 2 games he went 7 for 9 with a HR and 4 RBI’s.
FOX Sports
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 8/18/2022
The Washington Nationals take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Nationals Padres prediction and pick. Anibal Sanchez gets the ball for the Nationals, while Yu Darvish will start for the Padres. Anibal Sanchez, 38 years old, is fighting to stay in the major leagues. The battle-scarred veteran, who […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward, president Jon Daniels
The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job.
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
FOX Sports
Braves' Austin Riley CRUSHES a three-run homer vs. Astros
Austin Riley's three-run homer helped the Atlanta Braves grab an early 3-0 lead against the Houston Astros. It was Riley's 31st homer of the season.
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves earn ice cream machine after recent Mets series
Ice cream is a delight for many, and Thursday night, it was ice cream, plus a win, that brought a collective gleam to the Atlanta Braves. Winning professional ballgames is the aim for any squad on a nightly basis, and though Atlanta has become especially astute at doing so as of late, some extra motivation to continue producing is always a fruitful allurement.
Comments / 0