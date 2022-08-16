Read full article on original website
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
Two Fans Banned 5 Years From Nationals Park Over Spat W/ Cubs' Willson Contreras
Tuesday night will be the last time two Washington fans attend a game at Nationals Park for the foreseeable future ... 'cause the team has reportedly just banned the men for five years after they were accused of heckling Cubs star Willson Contreras. The incident happened in the top of...
White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances
Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
Which MLB phenoms are next in line for long-term extensions?
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves announced that they'd agreed to an eight-year, $72 million extension with rookie outfielder Michael Harris II. The contract includes two team options worth another $35 million, which, if exercised, would push the deal through the end of the 2032 season. I don't even know what...
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
Is Angels' Shohei Ohtani having a better year than his AL MVP season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into how Shohei Ohtani is better than his 2021 unanimous AL MVP season! Ohatni has become a Cy Young caliber pitcher while continuing to put up numbers offensively, in his last 2 games he went 7 for 9 with a HR and 4 RBI’s.
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery
The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory at Yankee Stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021, and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before Montgomery moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the team’s new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.
Cruising Cardinals open series against resurgent D-backs
The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Is Justin Fields in need of offensive help in Chicago?
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is entering a critical season with the Chicago Bears. And if Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks was any indication, it could also be a difficult one. Fields saw limited time in the Bears' second preseason game, completing five of his seven pass attempts for...
