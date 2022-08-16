ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances

Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Washington, DC
Chicago, IL
Sports
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?

It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Which MLB phenoms are next in line for long-term extensions?

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves announced that they'd agreed to an eight-year, $72 million extension with rookie outfielder Michael Harris II. The contract includes two team options worth another $35 million, which, if exercised, would push the deal through the end of the 2032 season. I don't even know what...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Seth Romero
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Stephen Strasburg
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October

For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery

The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory at Yankee Stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021, and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before Montgomery moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the team’s new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nl#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi
Yardbarker

Cruising Cardinals open series against resurgent D-backs

The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide

Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Is Justin Fields in need of offensive help in Chicago?

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is entering a critical season with the Chicago Bears. And if Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks was any indication, it could also be a difficult one. Fields saw limited time in the Bears' second preseason game, completing five of his seven pass attempts for...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy