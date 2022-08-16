Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes a grand slam vs. Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals grabbed a comfortable 10-0 lead against the Colorado Rockies, thanks to Albert Pujols' grand slam in the third inning. It was his 11th homer of the season.
FOX Sports
White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
FOX Sports
What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances
Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
MLB・
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols on the road to 700 HRs | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander talks about Albert Pujols push since the All-Star Game batting .314 with 5 HRs, and 14 RBI’s. Pujols his his 690th HR of his career and is only 10 away from 700! Pujols is only 6 HR’s away from surpassing Alex Rodriguez’s 696 HR’s and is 5th on MLB’s All Time HR Leaders behind Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Alex Rodriguez!
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
FOX Sports
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
FOX Sports
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
Alonso reaches 30 homers, 100 RBIs as Mets top Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Alonso watched his latest milestone home run land 353 feet away in the third row of the left field seats to put the New York Mets in control and a rare setback well behind them.Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and the Mets continued their season-long mastery of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night."It's great," Alonso said of his big numbers. "But also, I'm just trying to do the best I can to help this team win."Unassuming, perhaps. But Alonso is paid to hit, not fill...
FOX Sports
Braves' Austin Riley CRUSHES a three-run homer vs. Astros
Austin Riley's three-run homer helped the Atlanta Braves grab an early 3-0 lead against the Houston Astros. It was Riley's 31st homer of the season.
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves earn ice cream machine after recent Mets series
Ice cream is a delight for many, and Thursday night, it was ice cream, plus a win, that brought a collective gleam to the Atlanta Braves. Winning professional ballgames is the aim for any squad on a nightly basis, and though Atlanta has become especially astute at doing so as of late, some extra motivation to continue producing is always a fruitful allurement.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward, president Jon Daniels
The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job.
FOX Sports
Is Angels' Shohei Ohtani having a better year than his AL MVP season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into how Shohei Ohtani is better than his 2021 unanimous AL MVP season! Ohatni has become a Cy Young caliber pitcher while continuing to put up numbers offensively, in his last 2 games he went 7 for 9 with a HR and 4 RBI’s.
FOX Sports
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
