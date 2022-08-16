ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Tire collection to take place Aug. 25 at Race Street recycling dropoff site in Adrian

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

ADRIAN — There will be a tire collection event Aug. 25.

Tires will be collected from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lenawee County recycling dropoff site at 307 River St. in Adrian, according to a news release.

This program is for Lenawee County residents only. Here are the details:

  • Residents are allowed to bring up to 10 tires per vehicle.
  • Clean passenger vehicle and light truck tires will be collected for $2 each.
  • Motorcycle tires will be collected for $1 each.
  • The tires can be on or off the rim.
  • Tires from commercial sources will not be accepted.
  • Leaving tires after hours is illegal dumping, which is a punishable offense.

The first scrap tire collection this year was May 14.

This collection is funded by a grant from the Scrap Tire Cleanup Project through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Environment.

For more information, visit lenawee.mi.us or call 517-264-4511.

