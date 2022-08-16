ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian District Library to host book talk on death and lighthouses along Great Lakes

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
ADRIAN — Michigan’s many lighthouses, including their dark and tragic side, will be the topic of a book talk Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Adrian District Library.

The library, 143 E. Maumee St. in downtown Adrian, will host Dianna Stampfler at 6:30 p.m. when she will talk about her book “Death and Lighthouses on the Great Lakes.” The program is offered at no cost and is open to the public. Registration is not required. An Adrian District Library card is not needed in order to attend.

In her book, Stampfler examines the history of misfortune and murder among many of Michigan’s lighthouses and their operators. She shares the likelihood for a lighthouse keeper to lose their life while on the job, whether by drowning or some less-common reasons, a news release from the library said.

“In ‘Death and Lighthouses on the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune and Murder,’ readers will find an amalgamation of true crime details, media coverage and historical research that will bring the stories to life,” the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zf73z_0hIn0f3V00

A Western Michigan University graduate with a degree in communications, Stampfler has worked for Michigan’s tourism industry for more than two decades, the release said. She is the executive director of Promote Michigan and has been presenting “lively and upbeat” programs about the state’s historic lighthouses, abandoned towns and more, the release said.

In addition to public speaking and feature writing, Stampfler also has experience in radio broadcasting.

Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions and answers. Copies of “Death and Lighthouses on the Great Lakes” will be available for purchase and for signing by Stampfler.

Those with questions, can contact the library at 517-265-2265 or by visiting www.adrian.lib.mi.us .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian District Library to host book talk on death and lighthouses along Great Lakes

