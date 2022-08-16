In a summer swelter: Parts of Bay Area likely to bake this week as heat inches westward

Read full article on original website
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials announced this week that fares and parking fees will continue to be reduced or suspended through June 30, 2023, in an effort to help residents during economic uncertainty.
BayPass program launches on trial basis with goal to coordinate multiple transit agencies
A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students...
Con Fire’s new Station 86 begins operations in Bay Point, with other openings planned
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has opened its new Fire Station 86 in Bay Point, nearly 16 months after breaking ground on the project. The new station became operational Aug. 10. It replaces the historic Station 86, which is located one mile to the east and had been in continuous use since 1949.
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
They’ve got the whole world in their hands: Young climate activists eager to tackle future
ACROSS THE GLOBE, young people are becoming more anxious, angry, and passionate about the state of the planet every single day. In the Bay Area, wildfires burn increasing acreages of land, intense heat worsens drought, and air pollution is a major concern for public health. It’s clear that the youth...
Demystifying Data: Housing prices in San Francisco reach new heights
Maria Benjamin, the deputy director at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, breaks down the home prices. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
Berkeley Fire Department advising residents to be ready in case of ‘extreme fire weather’
The Berkeley Fire Department is advising residents in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood to have a plan ready to evacuate and stay elsewhere in the event the department designates “extreme fire weather,” which is more severe than a red flag warning. The guidance from the fire department was issued...
Vertical rainforests, coral reef dives, an albino alligator: Teens take over Cal Academy for a science night
“We’re here because our science teacher is diving in one of the tanks!,” said Layla Maura, 16, as she and her friends waited outside California Academy of Sciences on Friday. Maura and her friends attend George Washington High School and received an email from their teacher about the...
Stockton surveys residents to ask what they want to see at renovated Victory Park pool
The city of Stockton is asking residents to fill out a survey and give their input about the new Victory Park pool renovations. The 10-question online survey, available in English or Spanish, will be available until Sept. 6. Victory Park pool, first constructed in 1948, is located at 1001 N....
A movement rises to change the teaching of reading
When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
COVID-19 transmission falling in Santa Clara County after 3-month surge plateau
COVID-19 transmission levels in Santa Clara County have begun to fall for the first time since mid-May, but still remain high due to highly contagious subvariants of the omicron variant, the county’s top health official said Tuesday. Lab-confirmed COVID cases stayed mostly flat for nearly three months throughout the...
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – August 2022
New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. Ingrid Rojas Contreras (San Francisco) A memoir interweaving family stories, resurrected Colombian history, and deeply personal reckonings with the bounds of reality. Your Blue and the Quiet Lament: Poems. By Luba Safi (Berkeley) (Texas Tech University Press, Aug...
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
Oakland police change safety strategy to confront surge of illegal activity downtown
A recent crime surge in the last few months in downtown Oakland has prompted changes to the Police Department’s safety strategy, police said. Police officers are working with other city departments and last weekend worked with code enforcement to close and cite multiple pop-up vendors. Officers seized alcohol and marijuana and possibly psychedelic mushrooms from one pop-up vendor, according to police.
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
‘Incredibly proud’: Brentwood police chief to retire in September after 35-year career
Brentwood Police Chief Thomas Hansen is planning to retire next month after a 35-year career in law enforcement, he announced this week. The Police Department will soon initiate an internal recruitment to find a new chief before Hansen’s last day on Sept. 30. Over the course of 27 years...
Litquake announces full return to in-person events for October 2022
Litquake, San Francisco’s literary festival, returns this year with two weeks of events across the city. The festival will begin with an opening party at The Dairy, a large events space in the Sports Basement Store in the Presidio, on Oct. 6 and conclude on Oct. 22 with the highly anticipated annual Lit Crawl, where authors and fans gather at bars, bookstores, barbershops and laundromats in the Mission District.
Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?
FOR YEARS, THE idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these...
