United Way of Kent County has announced the appointment of Hope Clark as Executive Director. Clark brings a strong set of skills to the fund-raising organization. After a career as a professional modern dancer in NYC, she received a Master’s in Intercultural Service Leadership and Management from the School for International Training Graduate Institute, with a focus on Social Justice and Conflict Transformation. She moved to Kent County in the mid-eighties and has served on the Board of the African American School House Museum, worked at Community Mediation Upper Shore, Eastern Shore Health Education Center, and the Local Management Board for Children and Family Services. She volunteered as the coordinator of the Diversity Dialogue Group and founded Wheelbarrow Productions, a non-profit organization to partner with communities to create social change and economic opportunities through the arts. Her recent work, as the Maryland Organizer for Climate XChange, coordinated the Rebuild Maryland Coalition to pass equitable and effective climate legislation in the State.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO