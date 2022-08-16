Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Friday 'Nite: The Fortnite Dragon Ball Event Sets An Exciting Precedent For Future Crossovers
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is well underway. Stretching until the end of...
WWE・
Gamespot
GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod
The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Zamazenta will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence along with Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zamazenta in raids in Pokemon Go for about a year since it and Zacian were initially released, so new players, and those who might be coming back from a break, are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
Gamespot
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Gamespot
Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Learn more about the seven playable characters of Them's Fightin' Herds, a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. The console release will launch with online crossplay support with GGPO rollback netcode on all platforms!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings, Doctor Who, And Warhammer All Coming To Magic: The Gathering
During Wizards of the Coast event Wizards Presents, fans got a look at what's coming from Magic The Gathering, the company's competitive and collectible tabletop card game. Three major properties are coming to MTG in the upcoming year, and we got a deeper look into some of the art from the Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and Warhammer sets.
Gamespot
Grab A PS5 DualSense Controller For $55 Right Now
DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70-$75, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards. All six DualSense colors are available at this price, so you're saving as much as $20. This deal did sell out once already, which means you may want to act fast.
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Gamespot
Hook & Go
Sign In to follow. Follow Hook & Go, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
A Helldivers Sequel Has Been Heavily Teased
It's been years since Arrowhead Game Studio's shoot-em-up Helldivers first landed, and fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since. If a recent tease from the studio is any indication, a Helldivers sequel is much more likely than folks might have believed. In a TikTok posted to the studio's...
Gamespot
Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...
Gamespot
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Consoles, Exclusive Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
Gamespot
Boyfriend Dungeon's Free Update Is Now Live, Adds New Romance Options And Whip-Wielding Villain
It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.
Gamespot
Ano Yoru Kara Kimi ni Koishi Teta
We have no news or videos for Ano Yoru Kara Kimi ni Koishi Teta. Sorry!
Gamespot
I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)
Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
Gamespot
Daredevil #2 - The Red Fist Saga Part 2
After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!
Gamespot
Jujutsu Kaisen #17 - Perfect Preparation
Hunted down by Okkotsu and on the brink of death, Itadori recalls a troubling family scene from his past. But why is the former form of Noritoshi Kamo there? As the sorcerers begin to take action toward suppressing the lethal culling game, Maki pays the Zen’in clan a visit…
Comments / 0