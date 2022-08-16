Read full article on original website
Related
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
Ozzy Osbourne says Jimmy Page never returned his calls about appearing on his new album
Ozzy says he unsuccessfully reached out to Jimmy Page for a guest spot on Patient Number 9. Plus Tony Iommi team-ups would have made “great Sabbath songs”
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Ozzy Osbourne Hits The Stage Only Two Months After Major Surgery
Back in June, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her 73-year-old husband was scheduled for a major surgery that will “determine the rest of his life.” Usually, with a weighty declaration such as this, one would think that the songwriter would never be seen on stage again, given his advancing age and the suspected nature of the surgery. However, the Grammy Award winner, proving that he refuses to be sidelined by declining health, is already back on stage, having delighted his fans with a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.
RELATED PEOPLE
Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition
Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
Watch an exclusive clip from the new Randy Rhoads documentary
Ozzy Osbourne, Kelle Rhoads and Dana Strum reveal how Randy Rhoads' audition came about
LOOK: Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartwarming Photo of Her New Grandchild
A new Osbourne baby is here, and Sharon Osbourne is celebrating the news. The wife of legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a new photo on Instagram. In the photo, Jack Osbourne’s three children are surrounding the latest addition to their family. Check out the photo below. Fans loved...
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
IN THIS ARTICLE
Relive the moment Angus Young grabbed a fan by the nose after being drenched in beer
In 2000, Angus Young confronted a fan who threw beer at him during an AC/DC show. The moment was captured and now lives on forever. In the movie Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, there's a scene in which a reporter attending a military press conference points out that a lack of evidence for extra-terrestrial activity doesn't mean that such activity doesn't exist.
Metallica’s Rob Trujillo is “proud” of Rage Against The Machine
“Rage Against The Machine throwin’ down as they always do!”: Rob Trujillo pays tribute to old friends RATM following New York show
musictimes.com
Led Zeppelin Ex-Frontman Says He Has 'Very Little Interest' To Perform With The Band
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has reiterated that he has no desire to perform with the band again. Even if fans want to see him do so again, he said the idea no longer excites him. He can perform the "Immigrant Song" he said, but does not see the need to do so with his former bandmates.
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary to screen in cinemas in September/October
Official Ronnie James Dio doc to screen in cinemas worldwide for two days only: ticketing details here
BBC
Mapledurham Watermill: Black Sabbath album location vandalised
A picturesque watermill, which featured on the cover of a Black Sabbath album, has been vandalised. The picture adorning the band's 1970 debut album, depicting a woman in a black cloak, is one of the most famous images in heavy metal. Police said the windows of the mill, in Mapledurham,...
AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer
Paramount to stream the September 3 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live from London's Wembley Stadium: Taylor Hawkins' son Shane will perform at the show
15th Century Mill which features in The Eagle Has Landed and the cover of a Black Sabbath album is vandalised
A historic mill which appears on the cover of a Black Sabbath album and in the film The Eagle Has Landed has been vandalised by a group of teenagers. Thames Valley Police said that 'significant criminal damage' had been caused at The Mill in Mapledurham, Oxfordshire at around 5.25pm on Sunday.
guitar.com
Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things
Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
guitar.com
Ronnie James Dio created Hear N’ Aid charity record when metal was left out from LiveAid
A new clip from the upcoming Ronnie James Dio documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die, has been unveiled, showing how the Rainbow vocalist developed his own charity project – sort of like heavy metal’s own We Are The World. Today, (August 18), new footage from the forthcoming documentary dropped....
Comments / 0