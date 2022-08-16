Back in June, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her 73-year-old husband was scheduled for a major surgery that will “determine the rest of his life.” Usually, with a weighty declaration such as this, one would think that the songwriter would never be seen on stage again, given his advancing age and the suspected nature of the surgery. However, the Grammy Award winner, proving that he refuses to be sidelined by declining health, is already back on stage, having delighted his fans with a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.

