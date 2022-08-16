ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Hits The Stage Only Two Months After Major Surgery

Back in June, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her 73-year-old husband was scheduled for a major surgery that will “determine the rest of his life.” Usually, with a weighty declaration such as this, one would think that the songwriter would never be seen on stage again, given his advancing age and the suspected nature of the surgery. However, the Grammy Award winner, proving that he refuses to be sidelined by declining health, is already back on stage, having delighted his fans with a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Adam Wakeman
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Geezer Butler
Q 105.7

Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition

Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Kenya#Birmingham City Council#Paranoid#Birmingham Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Mapledurham Watermill: Black Sabbath album location vandalised

A picturesque watermill, which featured on the cover of a Black Sabbath album, has been vandalised. The picture adorning the band's 1970 debut album, depicting a woman in a black cloak, is one of the most famous images in heavy metal. Police said the windows of the mill, in Mapledurham,...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things

Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
MUSIC
CBS LA

London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+

American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy