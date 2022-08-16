ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More heavy rain possible this evening before improvements arrive for the weekend. Ponding on the roadways will continue to be an issue this evening in spots that receive additional rain. Expect more downpours across Horry and Georgetown County through sunset this evening. Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, turning mainly dry by midnight.
Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for Georgetown and Horry counties until 1 p.m. EDT. At 9:32 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional...
Flash Flood Warning in effect in Horry, Georgetown counties Friday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood warning for Horry and Georgetown counties until 6:45 p.m. Friday. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and...
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
