FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More heavy rain possible this evening before improvements arrive for the weekend. Ponding on the roadways will continue to be an issue this evening in spots that receive additional rain. Expect more downpours across Horry and Georgetown County through sunset this evening. Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, turning mainly dry by midnight.
Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for Georgetown and Horry counties until 1 p.m. EDT. At 9:32 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional...
Flash Flood Warning in effect in Horry, Georgetown counties Friday night
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood warning for Horry and Georgetown counties until 6:45 p.m. Friday. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and...
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
Myrtle Beach police to drivers during heavy rain: ‘If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay inside’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy downpours and flooding on Friday kept first responders busy throughout Horry County. Some places in the Myrtle Beach area received seven to nine inches of rain, and in Forestbrook, there was nearly a foot of rain that fell on Friday morning. It led...
Brava Medspa wants to enhance your beauty and give you confidence
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Feeling like you need a rejuvenation or a morale boost? Brava Medspa wants to help you do just that. Their team of experienced medical professionals with cutting edge medical technology can help your best you shine through.
Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to several calls of vehicles stuck in flood waters in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas. Horry county Fire Rescue says if it is at all possible, do avoid those areas and do not drive through flood waters. “It’s not worth the risk...
Kind Keepers Animal Rescue hits the road to take a dog to it’s forever home
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s would be the end of summer without one last road trip!. Kind Keepers Animal Rescue is head coast to coast to take Amelia to her forever home in Los Angles, California. This all came together by the help of the community and the...
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The roof of a home was left blackened and charred after flames engulfed it early Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive in the Socastee area at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire. The injured person was transported...
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
Myrtle Beach receives $30M to expand deepwater outfall systems; construction to begin fall 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach continues its plans to redirect stormwaters away from the beaches with deepwater outfalls. Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the state of South Carolina, which was approved as part of the year’s state budget, to build the city’s fifth outfall since 1998.
Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years. Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand. Grand Strand Today airs...
Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 9 at Harvest Moon in the Longs area is closed due to a crash with entrapment. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 7:50 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brain Lee says Horry County Fire Rescue has the road...
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety. The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). The SCDOT describes an RCI...
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up. He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.
Family’s North Myrtle Beach vacation takes scary turn after fiery crash destroys family cars, rental home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lehoisky family is dealing with the unimaginable after a car crashes into their rented beach property, creating a nightmare situation for the family of 28. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their large family together, the Lehoiskys said their...
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
