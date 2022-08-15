ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NBC Sports

Oksana Masters wins thrilling road race, double gold at Para Cycling Worlds

Just five months after winning seven medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics and becoming the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Oksana Masters was back to dominating in her other sport. Masters, 33, won both the time trial and road race (H5...
BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith retains title

Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide. Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich. Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major...
BBC

European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot

Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
BBC

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix reveals she was 'close to quitting' before medal success

Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has opened up about coming through a tough start to the year in which she felt "terrified of diving" and came close to quitting. The 17-year-old has had a hugely successful summer, winning three diving medals at the Commonwealth Games, including two golds. On Wednesday, she...
Front Office Sports

Germany Considers Hosting Olympics After 50-Year Hiatus

The host country of the 1972 Summer Olympics is considering bidding to become a host once again. “We are thinking about [the] Olympic Games in Germany — winter or summer,” German Olympic Committee president Thomas Weikert said, adding that the committee will first talk to its members. Weikert...
NBC Sports

Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title

MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. “It’s an...
The Independent

On this day in 2008: Michael Phelps breaks Mark Spitz’s Olympics record

Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...
swimswam.com

For The First Time Ever, Italy Tops European Championships Medal Table

LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships wrapped up tonight from Rome, Italy but not before the host nation sealed its spot atop the overall swimming medal table. For the first time ever, Italy has won the European Championships medal table, amassing a total of 35 pieces of hardware. The nation’s women claimed 13 medals while the men grabbed 20, with 13 golds falling into Italy’s combined total.
BBC

Fountain fall: Grace home for third birthday after recovery

A girl who had a heart and lung bypass after she was found submerged in a fountain has celebrated her third birthday at home. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was pulled from...
BBC

Nairo Quintana disqualified from 2022 Tour de France for drug infringement

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for an in-competition drug infringement, the UCI has announced. Analysis of two blood samples from the 32-year-old showed the presence of banned drug tramadol. Quintana has now been stripped of his overall sixth-place finish, but has 10...
