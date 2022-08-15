Read full article on original website
BBC
The European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Neah Evans & Pfeiffer Georgi fall short of Madison medal
Great Britain's Neah Evans and Pfeiffer Georgi saw a Madison medal slip away on the final lap of an enthralling race at the European Championships in Munich. The pair went into the 15th and final sprint on 36 points, level with France at the top of the standings. But their...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Jade O'Dowda leads Britain's heptathlon medal challenge
A personal-best high jump performance propelled Great Britain's Jade O'Dowda to fourth overall in the heptathlon after two of seven events at the European Championships in Munich. O'Dowda, who won Commonwealth bronze for England in Birmingham earlier this month, cleared 1.80m, 5cm higher than she has previously jumped outdoors. Belgium's...
NBC Sports
Oksana Masters wins thrilling road race, double gold at Para Cycling Worlds
Just five months after winning seven medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics and becoming the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Oksana Masters was back to dominating in her other sport. Masters, 33, won both the time trial and road race (H5...
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Dina Asher-Smith pulls up with cramp after Lamont Marcell Jacobs won men's 100m
Great Britain's Daryll Neita won bronze as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the European women's 100m, after Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's race in Munich. A three-time European gold medallist in 2018, Asher-Smith slowed after 60m because of cramp in both her calves. Italy's Jacobs...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith retains title
Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide. Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich. Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major...
BBC
European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot
Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
BBC
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix reveals she was 'close to quitting' before medal success
Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has opened up about coming through a tough start to the year in which she felt "terrified of diving" and came close to quitting. The 17-year-old has had a hugely successful summer, winning three diving medals at the Commonwealth Games, including two golds. On Wednesday, she...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Daryll Neita pulls out of competition to recover
Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action. The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp. Neita said she made the decision "after competing at...
Germany Considers Hosting Olympics After 50-Year Hiatus
The host country of the 1972 Summer Olympics is considering bidding to become a host once again. “We are thinking about [the] Olympic Games in Germany — winter or summer,” German Olympic Committee president Thomas Weikert said, adding that the committee will first talk to its members. Weikert...
NBC Sports
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. “It’s an...
Cal's Mykolas Alekna Advances to the Finals of the Discus at the European Championships
The 19-year-old NCAA-recordholder faces a loaded finals field in Friday's finals.
BBC
Elfyn Evans: World Rally title 'unlikely' this season, says Welsh driver
Elfyn Evans admits his hopes of winning a first World Rally Championship are more or less over for this season. Evans, 33, has missed out on the title in the past two years, finishing runner-up to Sebastien Ogier. The Welsh driver is currently fourth in the championship table, 104 points...
On this day in 2008: Michael Phelps breaks Mark Spitz’s Olympics record
Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...
swimswam.com
For The First Time Ever, Italy Tops European Championships Medal Table
LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships wrapped up tonight from Rome, Italy but not before the host nation sealed its spot atop the overall swimming medal table. For the first time ever, Italy has won the European Championships medal table, amassing a total of 35 pieces of hardware. The nation’s women claimed 13 medals while the men grabbed 20, with 13 golds falling into Italy’s combined total.
BBC
Fountain fall: Grace home for third birthday after recovery
A girl who had a heart and lung bypass after she was found submerged in a fountain has celebrated her third birthday at home. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was pulled from...
BBC
Nairo Quintana disqualified from 2022 Tour de France for drug infringement
Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France for an in-competition drug infringement, the UCI has announced. Analysis of two blood samples from the 32-year-old showed the presence of banned drug tramadol. Quintana has now been stripped of his overall sixth-place finish, but has 10...
