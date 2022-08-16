ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

Elsie Belle Coulter, 99

Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for August, 20 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 608 FOR THE CITY OF RATHDRUM The following is a Summary of Ordinance No. 608: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RATHDRUM, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING THAT ZONING FOR APPROXIMATELY 45 ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED HALF INDUSTRIAL (I) AND HALF MULTIFAMILTY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) SHALL BE REZONED TO COMMERCIAL C-1 CLASSIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THIS CHANGE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE HEREOF. WHEREAS, Ordinance No. 608 was duly passed by Rathdrum City Council on the 10th day of August, 2022 and recorded with Kootenai County under recording number 2911922000 on the 17th day of August, 2022. The City of Rathdrum, Idaho ("City") adopted Ordinance No. 608 to rezone approximately 45 acres of real property to Commercial (C-1). The Ordinance includes the following: 1) rezoning approximately 26 acres of the property currently zoned Industrial (I) and approximately 19 acres of the property currently zoned Multifamily Residential (R-3) in Kootenai County Parcel No. R-0000-007-0100 more particularly described as: That portion of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 51 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, described as follows: The South 803.65 feet; Together with the East 26.00 feet; Excepting there from the East 431.76 feet of the North 1097.00 feet; Also except any portion lying within the right-of-way of Meyer Road, the West line of said Right-of-way being 25 feet from the East line of said Northeast Quarter. 2) making the rezone conditional upon the use remaining a healthcare/hospital facility; 3) making the rezone further conditional upon the facility not becoming part of or contracted with the Emergency Medical Services System, meaning that the facility shall not utilize any emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or firetrucks, as part of their business; 4) amending the Rathdrum official zoning map to depict the change described above; 5) providing for severability; and 6) providing that the ordinance is effective upon its passage, approval, and publication. It is hereby determined that publication of this summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 608. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be on file with the Rathdrum City Clerk and will be promptly provided to any citizen on personal request. /s/Sherri Halligan, City Clerk Legal#9350 AD#555992 August 20, 2022.
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Leonard Ray Hodge, 79

Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA. Where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married on Nov. 11 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road

The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

James Courtney O’Neill, 80

James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
DALTON GARDENS, ID
Jim Hammond
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21

The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP SOCCER: Prohaska scores six goals for Vikings in opener

POST FALLS — Senior forward Cooper Prohaska scored six of Coeur d'Alene's seven goals as the Vikings beat the Post Falls Trojans 7-0 in the season and Inland Empire League opener for both teams Saturday. Coeur d’Alene coach Braden Ridgewell missed Saturday’s match due to illness, and assistant coach...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition

While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Area fires see growth

Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Peggy Brown, 84

Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Walter Villegas, 79

Walter Villegas, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2022, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Walter was born May 22, 1943, in Brawley, Calif., to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jose Villegas. He had three brothers and four sisters and was the youngest boy. Walter received his GED and served...
POST FALLS, ID
rtands.com

BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch

Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Coeur d'Alene Press

MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good

Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

