Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 20 2022
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 608 FOR THE CITY OF RATHDRUM The following is a Summary of Ordinance No. 608: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RATHDRUM, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING THAT ZONING FOR APPROXIMATELY 45 ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED HALF INDUSTRIAL (I) AND HALF MULTIFAMILTY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) SHALL BE REZONED TO COMMERCIAL C-1 CLASSIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THIS CHANGE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE HEREOF. WHEREAS, Ordinance No. 608 was duly passed by Rathdrum City Council on the 10th day of August, 2022 and recorded with Kootenai County under recording number 2911922000 on the 17th day of August, 2022. The City of Rathdrum, Idaho ("City") adopted Ordinance No. 608 to rezone approximately 45 acres of real property to Commercial (C-1). The Ordinance includes the following: 1) rezoning approximately 26 acres of the property currently zoned Industrial (I) and approximately 19 acres of the property currently zoned Multifamily Residential (R-3) in Kootenai County Parcel No. R-0000-007-0100 more particularly described as: That portion of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 51 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, described as follows: The South 803.65 feet; Together with the East 26.00 feet; Excepting there from the East 431.76 feet of the North 1097.00 feet; Also except any portion lying within the right-of-way of Meyer Road, the West line of said Right-of-way being 25 feet from the East line of said Northeast Quarter. 2) making the rezone conditional upon the use remaining a healthcare/hospital facility; 3) making the rezone further conditional upon the facility not becoming part of or contracted with the Emergency Medical Services System, meaning that the facility shall not utilize any emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or firetrucks, as part of their business; 4) amending the Rathdrum official zoning map to depict the change described above; 5) providing for severability; and 6) providing that the ordinance is effective upon its passage, approval, and publication. It is hereby determined that publication of this summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 608. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be on file with the Rathdrum City Clerk and will be promptly provided to any citizen on personal request. /s/Sherri Halligan, City Clerk Legal#9350 AD#555992 August 20, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA. Where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married on Nov. 11 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Courtney O’Neill, 80
James Courtney O’Neill passed away peacefully at home in Dalton Gardens on Aug. 11, 2022. Born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Great Falls, Mont., and at age 18 left Montana to work for ATCO. He traveled extensively, building modular housing for temporary work camps for various entities, including the U.S. Military in Vietnam. After which, the company awarded him an airline ticket to visit places around the world he would have otherwise only dreamed of seeing.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: An element of the early start
There’s dealing with the elements when it comes to high school golf in the spring. And, as the area coaches here are finding, it’s a little different as the 5A and 4A levels in Idaho are in the first of a two-year trial of playing in the fall.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP SOCCER: Prohaska scores six goals for Vikings in opener
POST FALLS — Senior forward Cooper Prohaska scored six of Coeur d'Alene's seven goals as the Vikings beat the Post Falls Trojans 7-0 in the season and Inland Empire League opener for both teams Saturday. Coeur d’Alene coach Braden Ridgewell missed Saturday’s match due to illness, and assistant coach...
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Area fires see growth
Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Walter Villegas, 79
Walter Villegas, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2022, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Walter was born May 22, 1943, in Brawley, Calif., to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jose Villegas. He had three brothers and four sisters and was the youngest boy. Walter received his GED and served...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: Rigby runs roughshod over Coeur d'Alene; Lakeland opens up winner
Brady Packer caught two touchdown passes from Luke Flowers and the defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby Trojans beat the Coeur d'Alene Vikings 24-0 in the season opener for both teams at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the campus of the University of Montana on Friday. Rigby's defense created four turnovers, including...
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good
Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
