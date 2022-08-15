Read full article on original website
BBC
CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win
A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to secure two bronze medals at the European Youth...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith retains title
Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide. Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich. Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Daryll Neita pulls out of competition to recover
Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action. The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp. Neita said she made the decision "after competing at...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Jade O'Dowda leads Britain's heptathlon medal challenge
A personal-best high jump performance propelled Great Britain's Jade O'Dowda to fourth overall in the heptathlon after two of seven events at the European Championships in Munich. O'Dowda, who won Commonwealth bronze for England in Birmingham earlier this month, cleared 1.80m, 5cm higher than she has previously jumped outdoors. Belgium's...
Cal's Mykolas Alekna Advances to the Finals of the Discus at the European Championships
The 19-year-old NCAA-recordholder faces a loaded finals field in Friday's finals.
NBC Sports
Oksana Masters wins thrilling road race, double gold at Para Cycling Worlds
Just five months after winning seven medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics and becoming the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Oksana Masters was back to dominating in her other sport. Masters, 33, won both the time trial and road race (H5...
