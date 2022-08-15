ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith retains title

Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide. Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich. Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major...
NBC Sports

Oksana Masters wins thrilling road race, double gold at Para Cycling Worlds

Just five months after winning seven medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics and becoming the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Oksana Masters was back to dominating in her other sport. Masters, 33, won both the time trial and road race (H5...
