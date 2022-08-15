TRUCKEE - Friday marks two weeks since the search for missing Truckee teen, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, began. On Thursday, the number of personnel assigned to search for Rodni was cut back 18 people to 73. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a specialized task force is continuing to follow tips and conduct additional interviews. They'll soon be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose.So far, the sheriff's office has received 1,562 tips. While they encourage tips and media to aid in the search, they say they've received a lot of duplicates. "We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates. "If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it." Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

