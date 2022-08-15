Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kubaradio.com
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
goldcountrymedia.com
Old Town Auburn reaches back to the '70s for A-Town Classic skating event
Old Town Auburn is the epicenter for several of the most popular events in town year-round, notably at the holidays but with many other gatherings sprinkled throughout the year. These events highlight Auburn’s history, tradition and, of course, its beauty. This coming Saturday, Aug. 20, will offer Old Town...
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open
ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Planning Commission approves recommendation for single-family housing in North Auburn
The Placer County Planning Commission on Aug. 11 approved recommending a single-family housing development on Gateway Court in North Auburn. The proposed project, Gateway Village, is a 2.94-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Gateway Court and Plaza Way. According to the staff report, the site is undeveloped with a soil stockpile in the center and is within the Auburn Bowman Community Plan area.
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
City of Folsom planning traffic improvements near East Bidwell and Iron Point Road
FOLSOM, Calif. — Inga Buckendorf, an El Dorado Hills resident of nearly 30 years, says Folsom roads are getting busier. She frequently drives through the area to shop and visit her mother-in-law. There's one spot on East Bidwell at Iron Point where she sees illegal U-turns despite the signage....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sky River Casino has Elk Grove neighbors worried about parking issues
ELK GROVE, Calif. — When some people moved into an Elk Grove neighborhood near Sky River Parkway, they had no idea they were moving their family across from the Sky River Casino. Carol Naka, a mother of four, says the big influx in visitors is spilling in as guests...
KCRA.com
Parents discover special needs child was attending a new school 5 days after the first day
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first five days of the 2022-23 school year, Eric Waller put his special needs daughter on a school bus — thinking she was being taken to Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. As it turns out, that's not where high school...
Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
goldcountrymedia.com
Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino visitors thrilled casino opens early — but say parking improvements are a must
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sky River Casino opened early Tuesday, delighting visitors throughout the day. The opening caused traffic backups and parking concerns on surrounding roads, however, many said they could overlook the obstacles as the casino finds its footing. Traffic congested as drivers make their way to new...
villagelife.com
Escape to a charming cabin in the woods
Set on 20 wooded acres with a bubbling creek running through, this Placerville log cabin offers an abundance of privacy, tranquility and charm. Enjoy the peace of the woods and fresh air while resting on the two-story home’s covered, wraparound deck. The front door opens into the great room with vaulted ceilings and wood flooring. Natural light floods the room via ample windows and the floor-to-ceiling stone hearth makes the fireplace a gorgeous focal point.
Search for Kiely Rodni hits 2-week mark; specialized search and rescue group to join efforts
TRUCKEE - Friday marks two weeks since the search for missing Truckee teen, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, began. On Thursday, the number of personnel assigned to search for Rodni was cut back 18 people to 73. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a specialized task force is continuing to follow tips and conduct additional interviews. They'll soon be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose.So far, the sheriff's office has received 1,562 tips. While they encourage tips and media to aid in the search, they say they've received a lot of duplicates. "We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates. "If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it." Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
ucdavis.edu
Transfer to UC Davis Children’s Hospital saves micro-preemie twins’ lives
(SACRAMENTO) — Merari Barnes knew her pregnancy was high-risk. She had experienced pre-term labor in a previous pregnancy, so she knew her twins could come early. However, Barnes, who lives in Marysville in Sutter County, never imagined just how early. Nova and Nylah Barnes arrived via Caesarean section (C-section)...
CBS News
Senior reported missing in Sacramento considered at-risk for medical reasons
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing senior who could be in danger. Eighty-year-old Hildelisa Howell was reported missing Thursday and is considered to be at-risk due to medical conditions. Her last know location was in the area of 6th Avenue...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Lake levels dropping fast
As the temperatures rise, the water level at Folsom Lake is on the rapid decline, which has slip renters at Brown’s Ravine getting ready to remove their boats in the coming weeks or even days. Routinely, boaters are required to remove their boats from the docks at Folsom Lake...
Comments / 0