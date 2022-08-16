ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

H&M Back On Alibaba's Tmall Months After Controversy Over Uyghur Comments Forced It To Shut Store

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qe8S0_0hImxPJc00

Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz HNNMY has reopened its official store on Alibaba Group Holding’s BABA Tmall months after the Chinese e-commerce platform took it down over the brand's criticisms of human rights abuses in the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang.

Neither H&M nor Tmall released a statement on what prompted the reopening. H&M declined to comment in response to a Benzinga query and an email sent to Tmall seeking comments didn't elicit any response as of press time.

The reopening was first noticed by Chinese netizens, according to Reuters.

H&M, in early 2021, was among several brands that raised concerns over alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province — which led to massive backlash from Chinese shoppers.

The statement from the world's second-largest fashion retailer led celebrities to cut ties with the brand and e-commerce platforms to drop H&M.

According to U.N. experts and rights groups, over a million people, mainly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have recently been detained by the Chinese authorities in camps in Xinjiang. At the same time, China has refuted all allegations of abuse.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Swedish#Hennes Mauritz Hnnmy#Alibaba Group Holding#Baba Tmall Months#Chinese#Reuters#Uyghur Muslims#U N#Uyghurs#Muslim
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

$43M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,425,092 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 18Gyi5ja8a7k1Xxf4r7VdnmGyZWye6FnCx. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day

A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy