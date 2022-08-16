Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say
After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
Register Citizen
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rebukes ‘Disturbing’ Attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital Over Trans Healthcare
Rachael Rollins, a U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, decried the “disturbing” attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital and its pediatric and adolescent transgender health program. Since last week, the hospital has been inundated with harassing calls, emails, and death threats after several prominent conservative social media accounts shared videos...
Register Citizen
The case of the missing police barracks: Why there is no Connecticut State Police Troop J
There are 11 state police troops in Connecticut, A through L, each overseeing up an approximately equally sized portion of the state, with one small exception: There is no troop J. On an alphabetical list of state police troops, they would jump from I to L, and though there are...
Register Citizen
Connecticut adds 6,500 jobs in July: ‘Strong and steady’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July, while unemployment again declined, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the state Department of Labor — numbers that highlight the steady recovery that the state has been charting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT police use-of-force report hampered by incomplete data
The first analysis of how Connecticut’s police officers use force in the course of their duties provides some insights, but officials warned about drawing conclusions because of a lack of standards in data collection and incomplete participation among police departments. The report, issued by the University of Connecticut’s Institute...
Register Citizen
Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally
A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Register Citizen
CT state police strip detective of police powers pending probe
Connecticut State Police said they have stripped a detective of his police powers this week pending the results of an active investigation. Detective Michael O’Hara was placed on administrative duty on Monday, state police said. State police would not reveal the cause or nature of the investigation. “This investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Register Citizen
Connecticut malls find new ways to fill vacant space: ‘We want to reinvent the mall’
STAMFORD — Michael O’Brien has been playing or coaching soccer for most of his life. But the turf that he treads today at his new business differs from other pitches: It is situated inside a downtown shopping mall. The Soccer Fun Zone that O’Brien co-owns opened last month...
Comments / 0