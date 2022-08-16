ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for £42.5m

Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a five-year contract in a deal worth £42.5m, including add-ons. Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns

West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
SkySports

Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SkySports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
SkySports

Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford. Casemiro is expected to arrive in the...
SkySports

Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup

Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
SkySports

Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden forward from Juventus

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden forward Lina Hurtig on a permanent transfer from Italian champions Juventus. The 26-year-old began her senior career with Gustafs GoIF before joining Umea IK in 2012. A move to Linkopings followed in 2017, with Hurtig helping the team to the 2017 Damallsvenskan title.
