SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
SkySports
Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham's club-record signing joins Napoli on season-long loan
Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to make the move permanent, Tottenham have confirmed. The France midfielder joined Spurs from Lyon for a club-record £63 million in July 2019 but the move failed to live up to either party's expectations. Ndombele...
SkySports
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
SkySports
Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for £42.5m
Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a five-year contract in a deal worth £42.5m, including add-ons. Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.
SkySports
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports
West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns
West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United: Is 5'9" height a problem for Argentina defender in the Premier League?
Darwin Nunez’s suspension following his red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace may have spared Lisandro Martinez another examination of his aerial ability on Monday Night Football but the two Premier League newcomers share something if not a pitch. The struggles of both have been held up as proof...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
SkySports
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips earns point for Potters
D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points. But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory...
SkySports
West Ham sign defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for £10.1m plus add-ons
West Ham have signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for £10.1m plus add-ons. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with a two-year option at the London Stadium. Sevilla were also interested in signing the 20-cap Germany international, who had entered the final year of his PSG contract, but...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series
England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United boss says he did not see 'fighting spirit' against Brentford ahead of Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United did not show "fighting spirit from minute one" in last weekend's defeat at Brentford - as the focus turns to the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. United were well beaten 4-0 by the Bees to leave them bottom of...
SkySports
Gianluca Scamacca scores first West Ham goal in Europa Conference League win over Viborg as Hearts lose at Zurich in Europa League
Gianluca Scamacca scored his first West Ham goal as the Hammers began their latest European campaign with a 3-1 win over Danish club Viborg. Italy striker Scamacca, who joined last month from Sassuolo in a £35.5m deal, netted a first-half header on his full debut. Jarrod Bowen added a...
UEFA・
SkySports
Should Ollie Robinson have played as England's undercooked attack toils on day two at Lord's?
James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Undoubtedly two of England's greatest ever bowlers, and unquestionably still worth their place in the Test team. But are they a little undercooked?. The relentless, packed cricketing schedule has drawn plenty of criticism of late, but it has also played its part in offering little...
SkySports
Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford. Casemiro is expected to arrive in the...
SkySports
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
SkySports
Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden forward from Juventus
Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden forward Lina Hurtig on a permanent transfer from Italian champions Juventus. The 26-year-old began her senior career with Gustafs GoIF before joining Umea IK in 2012. A move to Linkopings followed in 2017, with Hurtig helping the team to the 2017 Damallsvenskan title.
