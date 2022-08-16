Read full article on original website
Fortnite officially announces Dragon Ball crossover date
Ok, so it’s not Dragon Ball Z specifically but layoff. The fine folks at Fortnite have finally revealed when and where you can get the Dragon Ball characters coming to the game. The when is Aug. 16 2022, and the where is…well it’s Fortnite, duh. The outfits...
Watch: Dragon Ball arrive in Fortnite in this epic new trailer
Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.
Fortnite Update v21.40 Adds Lazy Lagoon, Cannons, and Dragon Ball: Full Patch Notes Revealed
Fortnite's latest update has been rolled out across platforms, adding back in Lazy Lagoon, and more. Here's what you need to know. The biggest addition to Fortnite's latest update is the long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover. Players can get their hands on themed-skins of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. New challenges and quests have also appeared, giving players a chance to earn a free Shenron Glider.
Pokemon Ash Gray Download: How To
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Radical Red in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Ash Gray download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of Ash’s Kanto adventure.
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
'Impossible' Super Mario Bros. World Record Has Been Broken ... Again
A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner seemingly did the impossible by beating his own "impossible" world record in the classic NES game. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4:54 and 798ms on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881ms set last December by 3ms, or five frames.
Lord of the Rings could be coming to Fortnite, according to data miner
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games and has been for the last few years. Since 2017, Epic Games has created a platform that has arguably led to more branded crossovers than any other game in history. While Fortnite is still celebrating its Dragon Ball crossover, a new theory from data miner ShiinaBR points to a potential Lord of the Rings collab.
How to Find the Dragon Ball Island in Fortnite
Fortnite's latest anime collaboration, with Dragon Ball Super, has finally gone live. Players will soon be able to head to a themed island to visit some iconic locations in-game.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Where to Find Bulma in Fortnite
Bulma joins the roster of familiar Dragon Ball characters in Fortnite in more ways than one. Here are all the different ways you can find her. What would a Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration be without the beloved Bulma? From her first appearance in the legendary anime and manga series as Goku's first friend, to her progression as a genius scientist and ultimately the wife of Vegeta and mother of Trunks. Bulma is as essential to the series as chests are to Fortnite, although probably not as widespread on the Island.
Fortnite Launches Phantasm’s Level Up Quest Pack
Epic Games have released the new Phantasm’s Level Up Quest Pack in Fortnite to help players gain some extra levels before the end of the season. Need a hand boosting your Battle Pass while earning some cool cosmetics along the way? Then Phantasm’s Level Up Quest Pack could be just what you need. Epic Games' latest Level Up Quest Pack provides players with seven exclusive quests each week for four consecutive weeks to help boost your level. That's 28 Quests in total.
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Sega reveals every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2, including the controversial Night Trap
Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2, and perhaps one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap. Night Trap is a full-motion video game originally released in 1992 that has hallmarks...
PlayStation Plus vs. PlayStation Stars: What's the Difference?
In June, Sony launched an all-new, tiered PlayStation Plus that replaced its existing subscription service. A month later, the gaming juggernaut announced PlayStation Stars, a rewards and loyalty program. Naturally, you're probably confused about the differences between the two services. Don't fret, we're here to highlight the pair's features so you can make an informed decision before signing up for either one.
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
