Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Mike Tyson Fight Rumors: “Its Too Late Now”
Evander Holyfield seems to have shut the door on a potential fight with Mike Tyson at this point in his life. Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Potential Mike Tyson Clash. There has been a lot of talk about a potential trilogy bout between Holyfield and Tyson in recent months. Especially since Tyson recently returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in which he looked phenomenal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
BoxingNews24.com
Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October
By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20
Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: 'If Anthony Joshua goes for Oleksandr Usyk, he can get rid of him,' says Callum Smith
Anthony Joshua is in the unusual position of being the underdog going into his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. But former world title holder Callum Smith believes his fellow Briton can turn the tables on the champion this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office, although he feels "he has to go back to the old Joshua".
Who has Anthony Joshua lost to? Record ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua’s bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles leads the Briton to Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will challenge the man who dethroned him last year, Oleksandr Usyk.If Joshua can avenge that defeat, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but he faces a tough task as no fighter has beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it?Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.Ring walks for the main-event contest are...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Amanda Serrano will face Sarah Mahfoud in unification bout in England in September
WBC and WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will return to the ring on Sept. 24, facing IBF titlist Sarah Mahfoud in a unification bout as the co-main event of the Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker card at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, it was announced Tuesday. It's the first fight at...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Insider
With Adrien Broner Out, Sergey Lipinets Steps In To Face Omar Figueroa Jr
With Adrien Broner having removed himself from Saturday’s scheduled bout with with Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets, who was scheduled to fight on the undercard, has been chosen to take Broner’s place. “Former world champ @unionsamurai,” Showtime Boxing tweeted, “steps in to battle @OmarFigueroaJr in a WBC 140-lb title eliminator this Saturday 8/20 on @ShowtimeBoxing after @AdrienBroner announces his withdrawal from the fight due to personal issues.” Although the news of Broner’s emotional challenges is both serious and somber, Lipinets is grateful for the opportunity to appear in the main event of this weekend’s Showtime-aired card.
Deontay Wilder Sets Return For October
Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring for the first time in a year. Premier Boxing Champions has announced that Wilder will share the ring with heavyweight contender Robert Helenius on October 15, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder heads into the...
Comments / 0