Gov. Mills awards $20 million in grants to Maine farmers, food processors
LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Dozens of farmers and food processors in Maine are upgrading their equipment thanks to a $20 million grant from Governor Janet Mills. The governor says the Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program is helping Maine's food producers replace their aging infrastructure to help meet growing demand for Maine-made products.
Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign underway
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's Hire-A-Vet campaign is underway. The annual event is a tool to connect veterans with the next step in their career. The goal is 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days. In 2021, the goal was doubled, with more than 200 veterans and military family...
Lakes Region towns work to secure high-speed internet for residents
NAPLES (WGME) -- With millions of dollars of state and federal funding, there's no better time for Maine communities to expand access to high-speed internet service. When it comes to the internet, nobody living near Long Lake wants service as slow as a paddle bike. Betsy Enright and her neighbors...
Maine housing market begins to slow down
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing market in Maine has only been increasing since the pandemic began, but trends are now showing it's coming to a slowdown. "It seems that the market is beginning to rebalance, which from my standpoint, is really welcome news," Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said. This...
Maine auto repair shop owners push for 'right to repair' referendum
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A number of independent repair shops in Maine are calling for the state to make changes when it comes to the ability to repair new cars. The group is filing a petition for a referendum called "Right to Repair." Car repair shop owner Michael Higgins says as...
Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer at Maine festival
MADAWASKA (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer if he got too close during a campaign appearance in Madawaska on Sunday, a newly released video shows. “Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer, who was...
Former Maine prosecutor sentenced 2 years of probation for illegal pot operation
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former assistant district attorney has been sentenced for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine. Kayla Alves, 36, is a former Franklin County assistant DA. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with documents. The Bangor Daily News reports...
Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
Man accused of stealing from Home Depots in Topsham, two other states
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Police in Maryland say they busted a man who stole power tools from Home Depot stores in Maine, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Back in July, Westminster, Maryland police say a Home Depot in the city reported a significant theft of tools from two stores going back to March.
FBI director visits Maine, addresses threats
The FBI director spent the day on Tuesday in Maine. Christopher Wray went to the FBI Boston Division's Portland Agency and met with leaders there. FBI Director Wray and local police spoke about a range of issues, including targeting gangs in Maine and New Hampshire who are capitalizing on the higher resale value of illegal drugs and the accessibility of firearms.
Harbor seal pups recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine show off round bellies
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- An adorable video shows two harbor seal pups, who are recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine, showing off their round bellies. “Our two harbor seal pup patients are doing so well,” Marine Mammals of Maine said. The center says they are off all medications and are...
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
Wednesday Washout: Rare August nor'easter brings drought relief and breezy winds to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Well it's hard to believe, but yes, we have a lot of rain on the radar on this Wednesday, and the wet weather will carry right on into Thursday. For the first time in several weeks, if not months, all of Maine will get in on a widespread rain.
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
Search operation conducted after flash flooding at Zion National Park Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews were called to Zion National Park in Utah on Friday after officials reported a search and rescue operation along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows. Officials with the park said staff were responding to the area, and around six members of...
