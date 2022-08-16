Read full article on original website
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas
Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019. And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true. Sip's Coffee Company...
Here’s How To Keep Casper Kids Safe Now That It’s Back To School Time
The school year begins for Converse County next week, and soon after that is time for Natrona County kids to head back to school. It's always a good idea to review bus and traffic safety rules with your children before school starts. So, we thought we would share some of...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who announced that they received a report of a missing person on Monday, August 15, 2022. The release states that Robert Ewings...
PHOTOS: Toy Town LEGO Contest Underway
Toy Town's annual LEGO contest has kicked off and continues through the 19th. The competition has been going on since 1988, said Toy Town owner Darlene. Thus far, the store had about 60 exhibits, which is on par to produce as many as last year, which totaled 106. Lockhart explained...
See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party
On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
Town of Evansville Hosting ‘Movie in the Park,’ Featuring ‘The Jungle Book’
In life, if we've learned anything it's that you've got to accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives. And one of the huge positives of the Town of Evansville is how community-minded they are. For proof of this, look no further than the upcoming 'Movie in the Park' event happening...
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
Be VIP For Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Pops in the Park’
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Pops in the Park is returning to Washington Park on August 27, 2022 featuring classics from the legendary rock band Queen. We want to send you to the show for FREE and give you the VIP treatment. This exclusive VIP package includes:. Reserved VIP parking. 4...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
Live music from Ian Munsick and family in downtown Casper
This Saturday, August 20th from 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM is the 5150' Festival presented by Visit Casper. A press release from David Street Station said, "Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, we believe Casper is the best of the west, and we’re here to show it off. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, cold drinks, activities including a mechanical bull and axe throwing, local vendor booths, and an afternoon full of live music."
Casper Videographer Captures Incredible Time-Lapse Video of Lightning Storm
Casper was awarded a light show courtesy of Mother Nature on Thursday (with an encore presentation on Friday!) and anybody with a cellphone captured as much footage as they could. The photos and videos that found their way to the internet were fine (including the video captured by yours truly),...
Stolen Car Used in High Speed Chase Through Downtown Casper, Flipped Onto Side After Crash
The Evansville Police Department has offered additional information regarding the pursuit that took place through Evansville in Casper on Friday night. Per a release from the Evansville PD, in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, an attendant working at the Loaf 'n Jug in Evansville called police and reported that they had been robbed by a male individual.
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
Flood Advisory for Natrona County In Effect Until Early Friday Morning Hours
The National Weather Service in Riverton has announced a Flood Advisory for portions of Natrona County, including Casper and Mills. The Weather Service stated that at 10:43 p.m., the Doppler radar indicated "heavy rain rue to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."
Casper Fire-EMS Provides Update On Wolf Creek Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation
Casper Fire-EMS provided an update on the grass fire that occurred in the Wolf Creek subdivision of West Casper on Wednesday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m. [Wednesday], Casper Fire-EMS Department was called for a reported wildland fire off of Puma Dr.," a release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "Based on the location of the fire, mutual aid was immediately requested from surrounding agencies."
Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase
According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court. A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had...
