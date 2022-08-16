ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

PHOTOS: Toy Town LEGO Contest Underway

Toy Town's annual LEGO contest has kicked off and continues through the 19th. The competition has been going on since 1988, said Toy Town owner Darlene. Thus far, the store had about 60 exhibits, which is on par to produce as many as last year, which totaled 106. Lockhart explained...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location

There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
Live music from Ian Munsick and family in downtown Casper

This Saturday, August 20th from 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM is the 5150' Festival presented by Visit Casper. A press release from David Street Station said, "Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, we believe Casper is the best of the west, and we’re here to show it off. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, cold drinks, activities including a mechanical bull and axe throwing, local vendor booths, and an afternoon full of live music."
Stolen Car Used in High Speed Chase Through Downtown Casper, Flipped Onto Side After Crash

The Evansville Police Department has offered additional information regarding the pursuit that took place through Evansville in Casper on Friday night. Per a release from the Evansville PD, in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, an attendant working at the Loaf 'n Jug in Evansville called police and reported that they had been robbed by a male individual.
Casper Fire-EMS Provides Update On Wolf Creek Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation

Casper Fire-EMS provided an update on the grass fire that occurred in the Wolf Creek subdivision of West Casper on Wednesday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m. [Wednesday], Casper Fire-EMS Department was called for a reported wildland fire off of Puma Dr.," a release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "Based on the location of the fire, mutual aid was immediately requested from surrounding agencies."
