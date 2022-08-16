ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

FBI director visits Maine, addresses threats

The FBI director spent the day on Tuesday in Maine. Christopher Wray went to the FBI Boston Division's Portland Agency and met with leaders there. FBI Director Wray and local police spoke about a range of issues, including targeting gangs in Maine and New Hampshire who are capitalizing on the higher resale value of illegal drugs and the accessibility of firearms.
WGME

Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
WGME

Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign underway

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's Hire-A-Vet campaign is underway. The annual event is a tool to connect veterans with the next step in their career. The goal is 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days. In 2021, the goal was doubled, with more than 200 veterans and military family...
WGME

Gov. Mills awards $20 million in grants to Maine farmers, food processors

LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Dozens of farmers and food processors in Maine are upgrading their equipment thanks to a $20 million grant from Governor Janet Mills. The governor says the Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program is helping Maine's food producers replace their aging infrastructure to help meet growing demand for Maine-made products.
WGME

Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
WGME

Maine housing market begins to slow down

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing market in Maine has only been increasing since the pandemic began, but trends are now showing it's coming to a slowdown. "It seems that the market is beginning to rebalance, which from my standpoint, is really welcome news," Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said. This...
WGME

Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
