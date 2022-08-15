Read full article on original website
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
SFist
SFPD Catches Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act, Lets Him Go, Then Gives Him Directions Home
In today’s SF installment of “Police Did Nothing,” police catch an alleged catalytic converter thief red-handed in the Richmond, learn he is on probation for property theft, then kindly dismiss him while giving him directions so he could get home. It’s been a local gripe for years...
KRON4
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
(KRON) — Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department. From fines, to raised insurance rates, to court fees, choosing to drive under the influence...
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
Thousands of dollars of gift cards, devices stolen from youth center in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community youth center on San Francisco’s westside was burglarized Wednesday, according to a tweet from Supervisor Connie Chan. “Disheartening news for the Richmond, today @cyc_sf a great community partner to the Richmond neighborhood, their center located on Clement Stree[t] got burglarized, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards & devices […]
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
$100K worth of cocaine, $320K cash recovered in Santa Rosa home
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a residential burglary alarm on Tuesday and looked into a possible drug trafficking case after finding a “large quantity” of narcotics inside the home, the department announced in a Nixle alert. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found and recovered $320,000 in cash, […]
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail
SAN FRANCISCO - A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother over the weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. We previously heard from his stepmother's family,...
