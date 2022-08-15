ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of dollars of gift cards, devices stolen from youth center in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community youth center on San Francisco’s westside was burglarized Wednesday, according to a tweet from Supervisor Connie Chan. “Disheartening news for the Richmond, today @cyc_sf a great community partner to the Richmond neighborhood, their center located on Clement Stree[t] got burglarized, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards & devices […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

$100K worth of cocaine, $320K cash recovered in Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a residential burglary alarm on Tuesday and looked into a possible drug trafficking case after finding a “large quantity” of narcotics inside the home, the department announced in a Nixle alert. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found and recovered $320,000 in cash, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season

Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KGET

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

