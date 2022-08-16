Read full article on original website
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Mosquito spraying set for Thursday morning in Riverdale
RIVERDALE BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Riverdale Borough Thursday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, weather...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,230 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 18. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
Crews Battle Smoky Boonton Pool House Blaze (PHOTOS)
Several fire crews around Boonton vigilantly battled a smoky blaze that broke out at a pool house and a large patch of brush surrounding it, authorities said. The Boonton Fire Department responded to the blaze in the township just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, the squad said. Upon arrival,...
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
3 arrested after crashing stolen car Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they crashed a stolen high-end vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 17, at around 7:30 a.m., Morris County law enforcement were alerted to a stolen vehicle...
Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a raccoon found in Kingwood Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 and was in the area of Milltown Road, health officials said. Area...
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Vineyard approved for Hunterdon County’s first tourist signage through NJ Department of Transportation’s tourist oriented directional signs program
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners recently approved its first sign application under the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s (NJDOT) Tourist Oriented Directional Signs (TODS) program for Beneduce Vineyards in Alexandria Township. The TODS program is intended to enhance motorist safety by...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
Route 46 Crash Causes Delays, Detours In Morris County
A crash on Route 46 was causing serious delays and detours in Morris County, authorities said. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in Parsippany shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police said. The far right lane of Route 46 east at New Road was closed and all...
Man pleads guilty to fentanyl, tramadol possession in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl and tramadol, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Stephen M. Dagis, 51, of Paterson pled guilty on August 9 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance before the...
