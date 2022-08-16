Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Confrontation at Camp Bay
SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 18 2022
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
q13fox.com
Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Evacuations ordered for SR-195 brush fire southwest of Spokane
Spokane County Fire District 3 has issued evacuation orders for a brush fire near State Route 195 southwest of Spokane, Spokane County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. Level 3 evacuation orders — meaning leave immediately — have been issued for the area stretching from SR-195 west to South Austin Road, to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
String of scorchers
COEUR d’ALENE — Brothers Zachariah, Josiah and Samuel Graves found a quick way to cool off Wednesday: Leap into the Spokane River. But their leaps didn’t start from shore. Try the top of a post at Atlas Waterfront Park, among their summer hangouts. “We usually come here,”...
Coeur d'Alene Press
IDAHO GOP: Time for change
Deborah Rose’s My Turn speaks volumes about the disintegration of Idaho’s once proud Republican party, where Idaho values, honesty and integrity were valued rather than noxious trickery and childish name calling. Idaho is a Republican state where everyone was once afforded a place at the table. Today, especially in Kootenai County, honest conservatives are being stereotyped and maligned by a party run by a toxic mix of racists, cult followers and agitators. Oh how far we have fallen into a swamp in such a short time. The time has come for Republicans to realize there is more to this great state than name calling and assumptions that good people are the enemy.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Riley: Wrong time for fire district override levy
RATHDRUM — After six override levy defeats in 10 years, the most recent a $2 million proposal in November, Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley is not proposing another one. At least not now. “Believe me, this is not a pitch for an override levy at all,” he...
Coeur d'Alene Press
KUDOS: Well done, Post Falls DMV
Once again the Post Falls DMV came through for me on a difficult registration. My husband is a “collector” of old boats, cars and motorcycles; all registration challenges. I have lived in six states and have dealt with many DMVs from Montana to California, Colorado, Arizona to name a few. I always say that if you are destined to end up in Hell you will spend eternity at the Pasadena DMV.
Coeur d'Alene Press
REJECT HATE: Message that's needed
The affirmative message the four individuals are looking for in their recent pro hate “opinion” piece attacking the North Idaho Rejects Hate project is called the “Love Lives Here.” The declaration on their webpage tells us they formed around the year 2019 and per their statement they are a group of local citizens and business owners who believe in love, unity, and inclusiveness. From your recent choice of words, it is my opinion they will welcome you and expect your donation.
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Driver's license offices to be closed Thursday
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced that Driver’s License Offices in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls will be closed all day Thursday, Aug. 18 for training with the Idaho Transportation Department. Both offices will resume normal operations Friday, Aug 19.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Prairie Trail to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — The 3-mile-long Prairie Trail comes to an abrupt end at Huetter Road. Go no farther. Turn around. That should change next year. The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted a $250,000, no-match grant to help fund extending the Prairie Trail just more than a mile to Meyer Road.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MEETING PRAYER: Wake up, church
I frequently watch the Flyover Conservatives podcast, whose motto is, “Wake Up, Speak Up, Show Up.” Although I do not live in Coeur d’Alene, I feel I must speak up. I have just read the article about the Coeur d’Alene City Council voting to open their invocations to any non-profit, faith-based organization, even potentially wiccan. The saddest sentence in that whole article, to me, was the last one, “No Christian pastors addressed the Council…”. WAKE UP CHURCH! SPEAK UP! SHOW UP!
