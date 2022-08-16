Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 GMC Canyon has made its big debut, introducing an all-new third generation for the midsize pickup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 with these first real-world pictures. This 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 looks great out on the blacktop, rolling in a...
Racing The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Helps Develop Parts And Accessories
Motorsport is about more than just glory and adrenaline (although those are two big components of it). It’s also about the development of new technology, with the lessons learned in the heat of competition often filtering down to the vehicles you see at your local dealer. Such is the case for the new Chevy Colorado ZR2, per GM.
All-New 2023 GMC Canyon Confirmed For The Middle East
On the heels of the world debut of the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon on August 11th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed that the third-generation Canyon will mark the arrival of GMC‘s midsize pickup for the first time in the Middle East. The automaker’s subsidiary for Africa and the Middle...
Spy Shots Show 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Interior
GM Authority spies have caught a 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country prototype testing on public roads, revealing a large portion of the well-equipped truck’s refreshed, technology-focused cabin. We first snapped photos of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s interior back in June, indicating the refreshed heavy-duty truck would...
Acura ZDX Will Be The Name Of Upcoming GM Ultium-Based Electric Crossover
American Honda is stepping into the all-electric segment, and Honda’s premium brand, Acura, is leading the charge with the upcoming Acura ZDX crossover. Set to launch in 2024, the new Acura ZDX will utilize GM Ultium battery technology for propulsion. In terms of design, the Acura ZDX will be...
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Cadillac Celestiq Hits The Road Wrapped In Camo
GM just released a series of images showing the Cadillac Celestiq all-electric luxury sedan undergoing on-road testing in prototype form. The Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury marque’s upcoming full-size halo vehicle. The new images show the Cadillac Celestiq prototype draped in some starry-themed camouflage, which obviously coincides with the...
2023 Chevy Blazer Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Blazer debuts the fifth model year for the crossover, introducing a model refresh that includes new exterior styling and new interior features as well. Now, the official 2023 Chevy Blazer online configurator is live, giving customers and fans a shot at speccing the crossover as they see fit.
GM To Fix 2022 Corvette For Battery State Of Charge Underestimation
GM has started a service update to address a problem with certain 2022 Corvette Stingray units that may cause the vehicle to display a low charge status warning, despite the battery being full. The problem: affected 2022 Corvette Stingray models have a condition that may cause an underestimation of the...
GMC Yukon And Yukon XL Recalled For Third-Row Seat Belt Buckle Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2021 and 2022 model-year GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL full-size SUVs due to an issue related to the third-row seat belt assembly. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in...
2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots Reveal Grille, Headlamp Design
GM Authority spies have photographed a camouflaged prototype for the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 testing on public roads in Michigan, revealing portions of the updated luxury crossover’s revised exterior styling, as well as its overhauled cabin. These photos indicate the 2024 Cadillac XT4 will adopt a new front end...
Chevy was Mexico’s Best-Selling Auto Brand In July 2022
Chevy was the best-selling auto brand in Mexico last month, ousting Nissan for the top-spot in the sales charts for the first time in recent history. Nissan previously held the position of sales volume leader in the Mexican auto market for decades. As GM Authority covered previously, GM Mexico sales...
Here Is The Cadillac Lyriq AWD Torque Rating In North America
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD will have a maximum torque rating of roughly 524 pound-feet of torque, as confirmed in details released by Cadillac China back in May. It turns out this figure was not representative of this trim level’s performance specs here in North America, though, as the automaker’s U.S. website now indicates the crossover will have a bit less muscle on this side of the Pacific.
All-New Buick Envista To Make World Debut This Month
GM Authority reported in June that the upcoming Buick Envista was leaked in China, where authorities first revealed the name and design of this future Buick crossover. Now, we know that the all-new Envista will make its world debut later this month in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main...
Chevy Bolt EUV Discount Offers $6,300 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount again offers a robust $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EUV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available...
Cadillac CT5 Sales Jump 70 Percent During Q2 2022
Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States but decreased in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 4,171 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 70 percent compared to 2,451 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months...
GMC Terrain Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Terrain discount again offers up to $1,000 off the 2022 Terrain. That consists of a $750 purchase allowance plus a $250 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash for current owners and lessees of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free...
All-New Buick Envista Crossover Officially Announced In China
Just after GM Authority exclusively reported that the all-new Buick Envista will make its world debut this month, General Motors has just officially announced the imminent introduction of Buick’s new compact crossover in China. The automaker’s subsidiary in China has revealed the first official images of the all-new Buick...
GM Defense And ARV To Collaborate On HX3-CTT Military Vehicle
GM Defense has announced it will collaborate with German defense company Rheinmetall to offer its HX3 Common Tactical Truck (CTT) to the U.S. Army as a replacement for its existing fleet of Heavy Tactical Vehicles. GM Authority was among the first to report on the American automaker’s potential interest in the HX3 after our spy photographers caught one of these vehicles entering the GM Milford Proving Ground on the back of a flatbed truck in January.
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Fuel Economy Equivalent Ratings
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq earned an estimated driving range of 312 miles from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year, setting a high bar for luxury rivals like Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Now the environmental watchdog has released its official mile-per-gallon equivalent ratings for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD, as well, giving us a better idea of the vehicle’s overall efficiency.
