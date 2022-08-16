Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Influencing accessibility
North Idaho College was in the business of making influencers during the Accessibility Camp Coeur d’Alene, held on Aug. 3 and 4 at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Keynote speaker Dan Prado encouraged the more than 60 attendees to surround themselves with communities with similar mindsets while becoming leaders in accessibility.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Prairie Trail to grow
COEUR d’ALENE — The 3-mile-long Prairie Trail comes to an abrupt end at Huetter Road. Go no farther. Turn around. That should change next year. The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted a $250,000, no-match grant to help fund extending the Prairie Trail just more than a mile to Meyer Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
String of scorchers
COEUR d’ALENE — Brothers Zachariah, Josiah and Samuel Graves found a quick way to cool off Wednesday: Leap into the Spokane River. But their leaps didn’t start from shore. Try the top of a post at Atlas Waterfront Park, among their summer hangouts. “We usually come here,”...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good
Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
It started with a dream and a whole lot of wood. Ernest Everitt beat the odds just by starting his company, Built by Ernie, in 2015. Derek Deis explains what makes his woodworking so special in Made in the Northwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane County aquatic centers closing Sunday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Spokane County aquatic7 centers will close for the season on Sunday. The Northside and Southside facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets for both facilities are still available for this weekend and can be purchased online. Session times for each day run from...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
REJECT HATE: Message that's needed
The affirmative message the four individuals are looking for in their recent pro hate “opinion” piece attacking the North Idaho Rejects Hate project is called the “Love Lives Here.” The declaration on their webpage tells us they formed around the year 2019 and per their statement they are a group of local citizens and business owners who believe in love, unity, and inclusiveness. From your recent choice of words, it is my opinion they will welcome you and expect your donation.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Locals do well in Cd'A triathlon
COEUR d'ALENE — Nolan Weinstein of Spokane won the Olympic distance race — 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run — in the Coeur d'Alene Triathlon on Saturday in two hours, 2 minutes and 56 seconds. Scott Voyles of Post Falls was third overall and the top...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Herbert "Herb" Singer, 87
Herbert "Herb" Singer, 87, of Post Falls passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2022, at Living Springs Assisted Living in Post Falls after battling Parkinson's Disease for eight years. His wife, Dolores, and two grandsons, Daniel and Justin, were by his side. Herb, one of 16 children, was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Stanton, N.D. The Singer family moved to Rathdrum in 1945 and settled on the Singer Ranch just east of Rathdrum. Herb graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1954. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum "Trentwood" for 36 years and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor in the fall of 1984. Herb married the love of his life, Dolores Schultz on Aug. 21, 1953. They were married for 69 years this month. They had two boys, Robert "Bob" Singer (Chris) of Spokane and Daniel "Dan" (Vicki) of Post Falls.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 18 2022
CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Attorneys for Plaintiff SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV28-21-7106 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC., Plaintiff, v. MISSY V. THURECHT; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as, 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815, and legally described as: LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO, Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANNY G. THURECHT and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815: You have been sued by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Kootenai, Idaho, Case No. CV28-21-7106. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 4407 NORTH STAPLES AVENUE, COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO 83815 and legally described as LOT 11, BLOCK 18, NORTHSHIRE ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK "E" OF PLATS, PAGES 199, 199A AND 199B, RECORDS OF KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 324 W. Garden Ave., P.O. Box 9000, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83816, (208) 446-1000, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, Sydney K. Leavitt, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240, Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated12/8/2021 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By:/s/MatthewClark_ DEPUTY Legal#9264 AD#553765 August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2022.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP GOLF: Lakeland's Hanna, Coeur d'Alene boys win in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE — Lakeland senior Brady Hanna won the boys individual title with a 6-over-par 76 at the Lake City tournament on Wednesday. The boys played at Liberty Lake Golf Course and the girls at nearby MeadowWood Golf Course, with teams designating one player to compete individually and four others in a two-man scramble.
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
KUDOS: Well done, Post Falls DMV
Once again the Post Falls DMV came through for me on a difficult registration. My husband is a “collector” of old boats, cars and motorcycles; all registration challenges. I have lived in six states and have dealt with many DMVs from Montana to California, Colorado, Arizona to name a few. I always say that if you are destined to end up in Hell you will spend eternity at the Pasadena DMV.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene, Lakeland both get early start to season
With only two starters returning and a host of juniors expected to fill key roles, it would have been understandable if Coeur d’Alene High football coach Shawn Amos had chosen to find some not-as-tough teams to play in the preseason, to help his youngsters ease into varsity football. “No,”...
Comments / 0