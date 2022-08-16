Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho sees influx of abortion patients
SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul Dillon with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho says clinics across Washington stand ready to support Idahoans in need of an abortion. "We're doing everything we can to make sure patients in Idaho can get care and have access to all the services...
Fighting for Idahoans
COEUR d’ALENE — Kaylee Peterson said she’s ready to fight for Idahoans — and that fight begins now. She’s running as a Democrat for the U.S. House of Representatives in Idaho's first congressional district. In November, she’ll face incumbent U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, and Joe Evans, a Libertarian.
Governor helps break ground at Post Falls interchange site
POST FALLS — The first earth has been broken on the new interchange project at Interstate 90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. To help celebrate the occasion, Gov. Brad Little, rocking sunglasses on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, joined project leaders to dig spades into the ground and let the dirt fly.
OPINION: Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative
The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation, which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today’s Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State’s public school system. As recent as Aug. 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the state to get out of the “education business.” That seems to be a tall order since the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
COMMENTARY: Counting the problems in Idaho’s overwhelmed foster care system
The foster care system in Idaho is overwhelmed. Foster care stories are private and personal, but the numbers alone paint a stark picture. As Idahoans who care for one another, we can’t look away from these children and their families. Idaho’s Department of Child Welfare receives nearly 23,000 calls...
SCHOOL LEVY: August elections are a problem
It’s summer, and many folks are on vacation, traveling, camping, or “at the lake.” The last thing on their minds is a levy vote. August elections are often seen as a way to slip in a new tax at a time of low voter attention. This election date has been on the chopping block at the legislature many times recently, but each time the Teacher’s Union pushes hard to keep it on the books. They are surprisingly powerful in Idaho.
