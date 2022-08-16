It’s summer, and many folks are on vacation, traveling, camping, or “at the lake.” The last thing on their minds is a levy vote. August elections are often seen as a way to slip in a new tax at a time of low voter attention. This election date has been on the chopping block at the legislature many times recently, but each time the Teacher’s Union pushes hard to keep it on the books. They are surprisingly powerful in Idaho.

IDAHO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO